3 best Minecraft servers for OP Prison

Minecraft OP Prison servers are an increasingly popular type of Minecraft server to play on. These servers revolve around extremely powerful items and enchantments that are commonplace on the server.

For example, on these servers, players may find pickaxes and swords enchanted with efficiency 1000 or sharpness 1000. The economy of these servers is often based in the billions or trillions and players will find extremely powerful items on their journey.

If there's one thing that is certain, it's that OP prison servers are great fun to play on. For those looking for such a server, this list will highlight three of the best OP Prison Servers.

Three best Minecraft servers for OP Prison gamemode

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is one of the best prison servers for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is not only the most popular Prison server of all time, but also the most popular OP Prison server. It boasts thousands of players online at most times of the day and has been going strong since 2014.

With minebombs, lightning pickaxes, and even sharpness 2000 axes, there's loads of fun content on this server. Even new players will find OP diamond and emerald blocks in their very first prison mine, simply because Purple Prison is an OP server to its core.

2) MC Prison

IP Address: mc.prisonfun.com

MC Prison is the original OP Prison server (Image via Reddir u/kankan)

MC Prison is one of the first OP Prison servers to ever exist. Over the years, it has been refined into the ultimate experience with a huge array of custom features that cannot be found elsewhere. There are upgradable OP pickaxes, lucky blocks, and many more features to unlock during progression on this server.

Furthermore, there are always events running on this server, five times per day to be exact. This makes the server highly competitive and the best players will be rewarded with amazing prizes for being in the top position.

3) VexedMC

IP Address: play.vexedmc.com

VexedMC is another great choice for OP Prison (Image via SpigotMC)

As of right now, VexedMC is one of the most popular Minecraft OP prison servers and features a wide variety of amenities that set it apart from the others. Some custom features found on this server include Custom Gangs, Auto Miners, Token Blocks, Multiplier items, Multiplier Dust and much more.

This server is certainly a great choice for anyone looking to get their feet wet in the OP prison gamemode. It also has an active staff team that is always willing to help assist new players in getting accustomed to the server.

