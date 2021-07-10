How to play Prison in Minecraft: Tips and tricks for new players

Popularized by some of the biggest names on YouTube, Minecraft Prison is one of the most well-known genres within the game.

Although there are several ways to enjoy the game mode, it’s often played in the form of dedicated Minecraft prison servers or Minecraft prison adventure maps.

This guide aims to explain everything players need to know about Prison in Minecraft, including how to play the best prison servers/maps, tips, tricks, and much more.

How do you play Minecraft prison servers?

One of the most popular ways of enjoying Minecraft Prison is by connecting to a server. Some good Minecraft prison servers to join in 2021 can be found here.

Upon joining a prison server, the first thing players should do is look for the prison mines. Mining on prison servers normally provides a stable source of income and is especially geared towards new players.

Minecraft prison servers allow for a multiplayer prison roleplay experience

After mining and gathering enough money, players will find that they can upgrade their rank, thereby unlocking new prison mines that can bring in even more money.

The best Minecraft Prison servers also have a myriad of features outside of just mining to earn money. Some notable ones include PvP events, gangs, black market player-shops, automining robot slaves, and more.

One thing new players should be wary of on Minecraft prison servers is overt PvP activity. Many servers feature prison guards, who are other players tasked with the role of keeping peace in prison. These guards will intervene in any fights that break out within the grounds.

What do you do in Minecraft prison adventure maps?

Minecraft prison adventure maps are another great way to enjoy the game mode. Each prison adventure map is different, but the main objective remains to escape from the jail and beat the map.

Such an escape can be achieved through a multitude of ways and depends mostly on the prison map being played. In order to earn freedom on most maps, however, players are required to come up with ingenious solutions to problems presented throughout the journey.

What are some good Minecraft prison adventure maps?

There are many good Minecraft prison adventure maps to download and play. A list of such maps can be found here.

"Framed" is a particularly good example of a well-made modern prison map. The map features different prison rooms to break out from, unique puzzles, quirks, mysteries, lore, and more.

Download the "Framed" map here.

