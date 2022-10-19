Every new Minecraft 1.20 update feature released in 22w42a snapshot

A new snapshot called '22w42a' has been released with the Minecraft 1.20 update feature. Just a few hours ago, the developers of the popular sandbox game released patch notes for a new snapshot for Java Edition, listing all that's new. Apart from all the smaller changes and improvements, the most exciting features are those of the 1.20 update.

Mojang recently announced the next expansion for their main game during Minecraft Live. However, they will be taking a different approach towards the update this time. The latest snapshot is essentially for the 1.19.3 game version instead of the 1.20 update.

The new features that were showcased for the next update are only available under the experimental toggle and have to be manually turned on. There is a lot to unpack and explore in all the new features.

Minecraft 1.20 update features released with 22a42w snapshot

Camels

Camels are added with the Minecraft snapshot 22w42a (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camels are brand new mobs that were announced for the Minecraft 1.20 update during Mojang's live show. They have now been added to the game with the latest snapshot under experimental features.

These are passive in nature and will naturally spawn in desert villages only. They can occasionally sit and won't stand, even if players want to mount and ride them. Camels can either walk or sprint, but will lose a bit of stamina once they dash forward.

If players want to ride them, they need a regular saddle. However, with only one saddle, two players can ride the camel together. Camels can also breed with one another after eating cactus.

Bamboo wood set and raft

Bamboo wood set and raft are also added to the latest snapshot 22w42a (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bamboo blocks and rafts are some of the new features that will be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update. These were also added under the experimental features toggle in the latest snapshot. Players can search for them in the creative mode inventory or craft them with regular bamboo sticks.

Here is a list of all the bamboo blocks and items added:

Bamboo Planks

Bamboo Door

Bamboo Trapdoor

Bamboo Sign

Bamboo Stairs

Bamboo Slab

Bamboo Fence

Bamboo Fence Gate

Bamboo Button

Bamboo Pressure Plate

Bamboo rafts have also been added with the wood set. This will look quite different from the rest of the boat line-up, since it is completely flat from the top and has a brand new texture.

Chiseled Bookshelves

Chiseled bookshelf will let players add actual books to the block in snapshot 22w42a (Image via Mojang)

The Chiseled bookshelf is another new block that was announced for the Minecraft 1.20 update. These blocks can be crafted with six planks and three slabs of any wood type. When placed, they can be used to store up to six books of any kind: regular, enchanted, or book and quill.

These blocks can also be detected by comparators whenever a book is placed or removed.

Hanging signs

Hanging signs released in snapshot 22w42a are unique variant of regular signs (Image via Mojang)

Hanging signs is the final Minecraft 1.20 update feature that was released with this snapshot. Six of them can be crafted with six stripped logs and two chains. These signs can be hung in different ways.

When hanging from the bottom of a full block, they will only have two chains on either side. If they hang from the vertical side, they will have a perpendicular rod with two chains hanging from the sign. Finally, from the fence's bottom part, the chains will diagonally connect with each other.

