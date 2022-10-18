Every new block announced for Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update will bring new kinds of blocks to the game. Mojang constantly adds new blocks to the game in order to keep players engaged and interested.

The 1.20 update was announced during Minecraft Live 2022. During the event, Mojang revealed all the new features that are ready for the update, including a handful of new blocks.

Many players may have missed the live show and are unaware of these new blocks. Here's a look at all the blocks that will officially be coming to Minecraft in the 1.20 update.

Chiseled bookshelf and other new blocks that are set to be released in Minecraft 1.20 update

Bamboo blocks

Bamboo blocks are a new wood type that will be released in the game with the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is adding a new wood type made up of bamboo to Minecraft. These bamboo blocks will have a stripped bamboo texture with light yellow bamboo bunched together. As with all the wood types, they will have the same set of blocks, along with a special one that no other wood type will have.

Here is the complete list of bamboo blocks that will be released with the 1.20 update.

Bamboo plank

Bamboo slab

Bamboo stair

Bamboo fence

Bamboo fence gate

Bamboo door

Bamboo trapdoor

Bamboo mosaic

Bamboo mosaic is a special block that is exclusive to the bamboo wood type. It will have a different type of texture, with bamboo designed vertically and horizontally in a pattern.

Chiseled bookshelf

The chiseled bookshelf block will be released in the game with the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

During the Minecraft 1.20 update section of the live show, Mojang shared a few clips of the chiseled bookshelf. The new block will look quite similar to regular bookshelves but will have bigger books. Each block will only be able to contain six books.

With the chiseled bookshelf, Mojang finally released a feature where players can store actual in-game books and retrieve them anytime they want.

Items like books and enchanted books can be stored on the chiseled bookshelf. When players pull a book from the block, its texture changes, and it will show an empty slot. Additionally, these blocks can also send a redstone signal when a book is removed or added.

Hanging signs

Hanging signs are a unique addition that will feature in the game after the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

For years, regular sign blocks in Minecraft could only be placed on the ground or on a block. However, after the 1.20 update, players will be able to place new hanging signs.

This was the first 1.20 update feature that Mojang announced during their annual live show.

The hanging sign might be a simple block for many players, but it will bring a new way to express oneself in the game.

When hanging from a regular full-sized block, the hanging sign will have two vertical chains. Meanwhile, if it is hanging from a smaller block, the chains will diagonally connect to it.

