How will Mojang reveal more features for Minecraft 1.20 update?

The Minecraft 1.20 update was recently announced by Mojang at their live event on October 15. Still an extremely popular game, this was one of the most hyped up announcements for Minecraft since millions were waiting for the next expansion.

Unfortunately, Mojang only announced a handful of new features for the upcoming update. Before the announcement, Agnes Larsson, Vanilla Minecraft Game Director, explained how the development team is taking a different approach for future reveals. Although the meager set of features left fans wanting more from the event, there is a reason why Mojang didn't display all of the game's upcoming mechanics and content additions.

Mojang's feature reveal changes for Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang addresses missing features from previous update

Before the 1.20 update section kicked off during the live show, Agnes spoke about how they were unable to deliver on certain additions in the previous update. Features like fireflies and new birch forest were never dropped by Mojang since they were incomplete. Furthermore, the introduction of the archeology mechanics and bundles were also nowhere to be seen, despite being announced almost two years ago.

Agnes talking about what went wrong in the previous update (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Hence, Mojang's entire development team decided to announce only those features that were completely ready to be released. They only revealed a few content additions for the 1.20 update, and haven't decided on a name for it yet.

This shows that Mojang is taking smaller but firm steps towards the next update, displaying only those features that are finished and can be released immediately.

How will Mojang reveal new features?

Mojang will reveal more new features for the 1.20 update soon (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Of course, the few features that were revealed for the upcoming 1.20 update are not all that Mojang has to offer. In fact, the developers are currently working on several other features for the next update.

Instead of announcing everything in one go, they're opting for a longer and slower revealing process. Over the next few months, they will gradually reveal other features, either in their monthly Live events, reveal trailers, or by simply adding them to new snapshots.

Minecraft 1.20 update snapshots and beta preview versions coming soon

Players will be able to explore new features in a few days, more will be revealed as Mojang works on them (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

At the end of the update section, Agnes mentioned how new snapshots and beta preview versions of the update will be available in a few days. This is exciting news for players since an update's beta versions usually come out months after the announcement.

Due to the lesser confirmed features showcased by Mojang, they can easily add them to a snapshot and let fans explore them much sooner. Other features that will be announced later down the line can also be immediately added to the snapshot.

Overall, some fans were unhappy that Mojang wasn't able to reveal the update in its entirety at their biggest event, but the good part is that all officially announced features will definitely be released in the update and players will get to explore them soon.

