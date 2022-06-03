Top 4 features removed from Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's 1.19 update will soon be released to millions of players on June 7, 2022. Since the success of Caves and Cliffs Update, players have been eagerly waiting for the next update to drop. Although the new update will pack most of the new features announced by Mojang, there are some that won't see the light of day.

Developing these huge game updates on several platforms can be quite hard for game companies. Hence, there can be some features that get removed simply because they are not ready to be released in the game.

The same happened with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Millions of players were upset to see that some of the features would not be released in the game. Mojang confirmed that some of them are being kept in their idea library, while some are still in development and might be released in future updates.

Top 4 features that will not release in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) Copper Horns

Copper horns (Image via Mojang)

Copper horns were briefly added to the game under 'Vanilla Experiments' in the beta 1.18.30.26 version. Players can craft them with goat horns and copper ingots. They were able to play a more elaborate form of sound compared to their goat horn versions. This was appreciated by the players since they were able to create new call sounds for other players. Unfortunately, this was soon removed from the Bedrock Edition. Since then, there has been no news regarding the item, and it is safe to say that they will not be coming to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

3) Bundles

The bundles showcased at the Live event in 2020 (Image via Mojang)

In 2020, at the Live event, Bundles were announced for the game. They were initially part of the Caves and Cliffs update, but were never released in either part of the huge update. Ever since then, there has been little news about it. Although they were briefly added to Java Edition snapshots for the 1.17 and 1.18 updates, they will not be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. One of the Mojang developers explained how the item struggled to operate properly on touch devices.

2) New Birch Forest

The Birch Forest concept art (Image via Mojang)

At the Minecraft Live event in 2021, Mojang showcased how the Birch Forest biome will also be getting a complete overhaul. They showed a concept art where the trees looked much taller, and there was some new vegetation and flowers. Players were extremely excited to see the boring-looking forest finally getting a revamp. However, in a recent video, Mojang developers declared that they won't be going ahead with the change in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

1) Fireflies

Fireflies were first introduced in 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Fireflies is one of the most beloved mobs in the game that was removed from the Minecraft 1.19 update. It was announced as an ambient mob that will breathe life into swamp biomes and will also act as a food item for frogs.

However, a few people from the community reached out to Mojang and pointed out that some fireflies are poisonous and harmful to frogs. Since Mojang didn't want this aspect to be in the game, they decided to remove the fireflies altogether. Thousands of players were absolutely heartbroken to see the small and cute ambient mob being removed from the game.

