Minecraft 1.20 beta, preview, and snapshot to release soon

The 2022 Minecraft Live stream concluded just a few hours ago, leaving players yearning for a jaw-dropping amount of content to grace their respective gaming platforms. The event brought tons of news and had Mojang’s team speaking about the nature and objectives of future updates as well as the current state of the game.

The event also captured the last fifteen minutes of the 2022 Mob Vote and declared Sniffer, the winner of the voting event. However, the most exciting part of the event was the official announcement of the Minecraft 1.20 update, which will serve as the next major update for the game.

Minecraft 1.20: How soon can players expect to preview the new update?

According to Vanilla Game Director Agnes Larsson, the Minecraft 1.20 update will be released in 2023, although no specific date for the patch has been announced. However, significant updates such as this one have a knack for arriving at the game during the summer, i.e., June or July. This can be reinforced by the fact that the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 or Minecraft 1.17 and the 1.16 Nether Update were released in June.

Towards the end of the 1.20 update section, Larsson also mentioned that players would be able to play the beta, preview, and snapshot versions for the upcoming update within a few days. This was a pleasant surprise, as previous updates had players playtesting upcoming features months after the update’s announcement. Therefore, players should keep an eye out for updates to the Minecraft Launcher and Beta Program.

Players can start playtesting the new update in a few days (Image via Mojang)

The 2023 release window will allow the team to explore every possibility and work with the community to shape a satisfactory update. According to Larsson, the update will be based on “self-expression, creativity, and intrinsic motivation.”

While the Minecraft 1.20 update has officially been announced, Mojang also stated that they would limit the announcement of new features until they were leaning toward the later stages of the development process. This is a necessary step, as they insist they must learn from previous mistakes and not announce new features while they are far from ready.

This will also ensure that Mojang doesn’t have to go through extensive delays and will uphold its reputation as a developer that delivers on its promises. Another important fact that “LadyAgnes” revealed is that the minds at Mojang had not yet come up with a name for the 1.20 update. This is a step that is sure to leave many players hyped for months, which is until the next announcement finally reveals their name.

What are some of the new features coming with Minecraft 1.20?

The Mojang team started the features list by talking about their love of the “sign” block. Subsequently, a new block variant was announced, named the “hanging sign.”

These blocks bring more immersion into the design of the sign block by giving them chains that players can use to hang around their bases or wherever else they want.

Other significant features revealed were the camel mob, bamboo wood, rafts, and new blocks like bamboo mosaic and the chiseled bookshelf.

