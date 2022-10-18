Chiseled bookshelf in Minecraft 1.20 update: What we know so far

The Minecraft 1.20 update was announced a few days ago at Minecraft Live 2022. During the event, Mojang discussed various features that will be released along with it, one being a new block called the chiseled bookshelf.

Not only will the block be interactive, but it will also be redstone-activated. Players can thus create new kinds of contraptions using it.

Apart from this, Mojang announced a lot more information regarding the Minecraft 1.20 update during their annual live show. However, this block will be one of the most fascinating to interact with.

Everything to know about chiseled bookshelves releasing in Minecraft 1.20 update

Its shape and design

It looks quite similar to regular bookshelves, with larger books of different colors (Image via Mojang)

During the Minecraft 1.20 update section of the live event, Mojang shared a few clips of the new chiseled bookshelf. These new blocks will look quite similar to regular bookshelves but will have bigger books and will only be able to contain six in one block. These books will have different colors compared to those on a regular shelf.

Apart from that, other facets of the block have new kinds of designs, unlike normal plank texture on regular bookshelves. In the past, we have seen players using unique blocks for decoration, even if they did not come under the decoration category. Hence, the developers seemed extremely excited to see how builders will use these new chiseled bookshelves.

How to use the block

Different kinds of books can be kept and pulled out of them, like a real bookshelf (Image via Mojang)

Since bookshelves have been in the game for a long time, many players must have thought of using them in the proper way. Minecraft even has books that can be stored in these blocks.

Mojang finally released this feature with the chiseled bookshelves where players can store actual in-game books and retrieve them anytime they want.

Minecraft @Minecraft



The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. New block: Chiseled bookshelf!The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. #MinecraftLive New block: Chiseled bookshelf!The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. #MinecraftLive https://t.co/gC1OWDxTuy

Items like book and quills, and books and their enchanted versions can be stored in this new block. When users pull one from it, the texture will change and show an empty slot. There is no particular color code for the books stored in the block, hence, players will have to remember which types were added.

Additionally, these blocks can also send a redstone signal when a book is removed or added. This was showcased during the live show where a player took out a book to reveal a secret door made from a redstone contraption.

Crafting recipe and obtaining methods

Unfortunately, Mojand didn't mention anything about crafting recipes or how to obtain them in the game. This was expected as such details are usually not conveyed during the live show.

Since the block is made up of wood planks and will have a redstone component, we can predict that these items will be used to craft the block.

Luckily, fans will be able to explore these blocks soon enough as Mojang will release Minecraft 1.20 update snapshots and beta previews in a couple of days.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes