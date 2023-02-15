Minecraft is a game that has been delighting players with its lush worlds since 2011. Having so many biomes to explore lets fans of the exciting sandbox game have hours of fun finding the perfect spot to create their builds.

With each new update to the game, more and more content is added. While much of the focus of the upcoming 1.20 update is on deserts and archeology, there is a brand new biome that players can look forward to.

In a recent tweet by the official Minecraft Twitter page, it was revealed that a beautiful new cherry blossom biome would be making its way to the game, which includes a brand new type of tree and wood. Here is everything we know about the cherry tree and new wood.

New cherry tree and wood announced for Minecraft 1.20

In the official Tweet, fans were treated to the exciting news, which stated:

"A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set!"

Players can rejoice about being able to decorate their existing builds with a beautiful pink cherry wood, in addition to having more biomes to explore.

In this first look at the brand new, the dark wood of the cherry tree can be seen affixed with brilliant pink cherry blossoms. The distinct contrast between the lush greens of the grass and the dark brown of the dirt and tree bark creates a wonderful balance with the hue of the cherry blossoms and new pink wood.

Also, that same beautiful pink color of cherry blossoms and pink flower carpet blocks can be used to add a splash of color to the world by incorporating it into almost any build.

Players can look forward to Minecraft 1.20 update later in 2023

Gamers will be able to add a splash of pink to their worlds with the new cherry wood (Image via Mojang)

The newest update to Minecraft will be released later in 2023. Players who want to experience it sooner can try it out via the Snapshots on Java Edition or Minecraft Preview on Bedrock Edition.

On top of the brand new cherry blossom biome, trees, and wood, players can also look forward to camels, archeology, and even hanging signs; not to mention the brand new sniffer mob.

With plenty of exciting content coming to Minecraft, update 1.20 looks set to be one of the best ones added yet.

