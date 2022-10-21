Camel in Minecraft 1.20 update: What we know so far

The world of Minecraft is filled with animals and fantasy creatures. Collectively, they are known as mobs. Each one of these creatures has its own unique appearance, sounds, functions, and drops, and is divided into three separate categories.

The first of these are hostile mobs, which pose a significant amount of danger to the player. The second is neutral, which essentially act passive until they’re attacked or provoked in some way.

The final category is passive mobs; these entities do not attack players under any circumstances. The newest passive creature coming to the game is the camel, which was revealed by Mojang to be a part of the 1.20 update.

Minecraft 1.20: Everything players need to know about the Camel mob

Camels were introduced to the Minecraft community by Vanilla Game Director Agnes Larsson during the 2022 Minecraft Live livestream. While most of the stream announced and explained other 1.20 features like the bamboo wood set, chiseled bookshelves, and hanging signs, the camel mob's reveal at the very end surprised players and content creators around the world.

The addition of the camel makes it the second mob that will be coming to the game with the 1.20 update. The first entity, named Sniffer, is quite well-known by now as it won the 2022 Mob Vote, beating out the Tuff Golem and Rascal.

Camels, as mentioned above, are passive mobs that can be found wandering around desert villages. As per the Minecraft wiki, only one of these will spawn in a village. Additionally, players will usually find the creatures in or around the center of the settlements.

Camels can stand as well as sit on their own, often emitting grunting noises when they do the latter. Just like most animals in the world of Minecraft, they have a baby version as well.

On the other hand, they have a feature that many other mobs do not possess: they can walk over walls and fences. Their model's design makes it look like it's smiling, which is a move that imitates real-life animal expressions.

The camels' primary purpose is transportation and riding, which is something horses have been tasked with doing so far. However, unlike the latter, camels seem to be welcoming when players try to ride them, even without a saddle, and don’t attempt to throw them off their backs. When a saddle is equipped on a camel, players can still ride it. Unlike horses, the new mob won't have a second slot for armor.

Camels have the ability to “dash.” This can be utilized if players press and hold the space bar, and release it at the right moment. This will launch the mob forward, with 12 blocks being the farthest they can go. This can be great when trying to bypass caves or ravines, as players won’t need to go around them. A three-second cooldown will be activated every time a camel’s dash ability is used.

Ranbalt @ranaltboo If the world is against the Minecraft camel I am against the world If the world is against the Minecraft camel I am against the world https://t.co/DF3R2RG3UP

As far as breeding is concerned, camels can be bred using cacti. In addition to this, they will follow any player holding a cactus in their hand. However, if the distance exceeds six blocks, the mob will stop following the player's character.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes