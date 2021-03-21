In Minecraft, every biome in the overworld has its plant bodies, except the desert biome. No trees are found in desert biomes. The only vegetation found here is the cactus.

Cacti have been in the game since Minecraft's official release 10 years ago. These pricky blocks generate in dry areas such as deserts and badlands. They are more commonly found in deserts than badlands.

Chests in desert villages may have one-four cacti inside. When a player touches a cactus, they will receive one heart damage every half second.

Players must be careful with items when around cacti in Minecraft. They destroy anything that comes into contact with them. Here are the top five uses of Cactus in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of Cactus in Minecraft

#5 - Mob Protection Wall

Image via Minecraft

All entities, including mobs and players, take damage from cacti. Zombies, creepers, and other hostile mobs seem to be aware that cacti mean damage. Players can use cacti to form a wall around their base for protection against mobs. Even friendly passive mobs avoid touching cacti in Minecraft.

#4 - XP Farm

Players can create an infinite XP farm by combining a bamboo farm with a cactus farm. Cacti can be smelted into green dyes in Minecraft. Smelting items give experience points. An automatic bamboo farm provides fuel, while a cactus farm provides cacti for smelting. Players will also receive XP after manually removing a cooked item from the furnace.

#3 - Trash Can

Image via Minecraft

Cactus is the best trash can in Minecraft. Players can manually throw useless items on a cactus and get rid of them. Using a simple Redstone contraption, players can make an automatic trash disposal system. Put all the pointless items in the chest, and they will automatically dispense out all the items on a cactus.

#2 - Decoration

Image via Minecraft

Cactus can be used for decorating paths, gardens, and bases in Minecraft. Its green color suits grass blocks. Like flowers, cactus can also be planted in a flower pot. It doesn't do damage when inside the pot.

#1 - Dyes

Image via Minecraft

Cactus can be smelted into green dye in Minecraft. It is the primary source of green dye in the game. Combining green dye and blue dye gives two cyan dyes. Lime dye can be crafted similarly by mixing white dye and green dye. Dyes have many uses in Minecraft, such as coloring sheep, banners, wolf collar, glasses, wool, and more.