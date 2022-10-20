Camel in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything known about new mob so far

The camel is a brand new mob that will be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update next year. The entity, along with other new features, was announced by Mojang during its annual live show. The event saw the developers talk at length about the mob and reveal its features.

On October 19, a new snapshot was dropped where the camel and other new 1.20 update features were available via the experimental data pack. This allows players to properly examine the mob. Because of it, a lot of things about the camel coming to Minecraft are now known.

All there is to know about camel mob arriving in Minecraft 1.20 update

Appearance

A camel sitting in the desert biome after spawning from a spawn egg (Image via Mojang)

The camel will be one of the tallest mobs in the Minecraft 1.20 update. So much so that regular hostile entities that use melee attacks won't be able to harm players riding it. The creature will have a yellowish-brown skin color with slight shading in different parts.

Judging by the single hump on its back, it is safe to say that the camel is Dromedary. The mob will have a cute face, and its mouth makes it look like it's smiling. Also, its tiny ears occasionally flap, making the animal even cuter.

Spawning

Camels will only spawn naturally in desert villages as of now (Image via Mojang)

The camel will be quite rare to find compared to other passive mobs. With the experimental toggle on in the latest snapshot, this entity will only spawn in desert villages. This was also deduced by the reveal trailer showcased by Mojang during the live show, where two players found the mob in a desert village.

The creature's spawn rate and location can also change as Mojang continues to work on the new features for the Minecraft 1.20 update. Apart from that, the latest snapshot also presents a spawn egg in the creative mode inventory. Again, this will only be available to players when they have the toggle set to on for the experimental features data pack. One last thing to note is that baby camels can only spawn when two adult camels mate with each other.

Behavior

These entities will have unique behavior in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

For starters, the Camel is a completely passive mob. Even if players attack it, it will not strike back and try to run away. As of now, it boasts a slightly different taming mechanism, where the gamer doesn't need to feed it anything.

A camel can wear a saddle and carry two players on their backs. Usually, horses need to be tamed before players can perform this action, but this is not the case with the new mob. However, this mechanism will most likely change in upcoming snapshots.

When mounted, camels can either walk gracefully or sprint wherever the player directs them. Furthermore, they have a special ability to dash forward while jumping. This is different from what horses do since they reach more height, whereas camels can cover more distance. Once the new mob dashes forward, it will lose some stamina and won't be able to start sprinting immediately.

Camels will be slightly lazy in the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update. They can be found randomly sitting in arbitrary places and can even refuse to stand or move if a player tries to interact with them.

