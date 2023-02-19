How to get torchflower in Minecraft 1.20

Players of Minecraft know that there are a lot of different items they can find in the game. From many different blocks to tools and even flowers. While flowers have different uses in the game, such as being used for decoration or crushed into dye, players will undoubtedly want to find them.

One of the newest items introduced in Minecraft's new 1.20 snapshot and beta is the torchflower. This is an ancient flower that has a very unique and bright design. However, this is not an item that players can find out in the open world. They will need to take a few steps to locate them.

How players can find torchflower in Minecraft 1.20

Apart from the new flower added in 1.20, players were also treated to other additions. These include the new ability to do archaeology, using the brush tool, camels, and even a new cherry blossom biome.

One of the other key things introduced is the brand-new sniffer mob. The mob won the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote by quite a large margin, beating out the Tuff Golem and Rascal.

The sniffer is important to the torchflower because it is with these sniffers' help that the player will find them. Therefore, the first step in locating a torchflower is to get ahold of a sniffer egg.

How to find the sniffer eggs in Minecraft 1.20

The sniffer is an ancient mob that players will need to find the torchflower (Image via Mojang)

Players will first need to craft a brush to find a sniffer egg, the new tool used in archeology. The brush is created by combining 3 strings and 2 sticks at the crafting table. Players need the brush because the sniffer eggs are found within the brand-new suspicious sand block located inside and around desert temples.

Players will know they found suspicious sand due to its distinct look. Once located, players should use the brush tool on the suspicious sand block. Each one of these blocks has a chance of dropping a sniffer egg, pottery shards, or random items such as diamonds and emeralds.

Once players find a sniffer egg, it's time to hatch the baby sniffer.

Using the sniffer in Minecraft

The sniffer can use its powerful nose to find ancient seeds (Image via Mojang)

After hatching the baby sniffer, called the snifflet, players must wait for it to grow into its adult form. This takes about 20 minutes. However, the sniffer will be able to walk around the area where the player is and begin sniffing its surroundings.

When the sniffer locates an ancient seed, it will pause and sniff the area for a few seconds before digging up the seed. Players can go over to the seed that the sniffer located - they will find this coveted torchflower seed.

With torchflower seeds, players can begin planting torchflowers in their Minecraft world.

Using the torchflower in Minecraft

The sniffer has an immense love for the torchflower (Image via Mojang)

The torchflower is the sniffer's favorite. Players will notice this quickly, as when they are holding torchflower seeds in their hands, the sniffer will follow them wherever they go.

Additionally, players can use the torchflower for breeding the sniffers. Give two adult sniffers a torchflower, and they will create a baby snifflet. Snifflets can also be fed torchflowers to reduce the time it takes to reach adulthood by 10%.

Lastly, torchflowers can be used to make an orange dye to change the color of different items in the game, such as wool, glass, and even wolf collars.

