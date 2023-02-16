Cherry blossom biome in new Minecraft snapshot and beta: All you need to know

The world of Minecraft is always changing. With new updates that provide players with endless options to explore, biomes are what give the game its living and breathing blocky world.

With the 1.20 update, which is coming to Minecraft later in 2023, players will be introduced to many new changes. These include a camel mob, archeology, the Sniffer, and the cherry blossom biome. This biome is not only a beautiful place for players to call home, but it introduces an entirely new tree and wood that can help enhance builds even further.

One of the best parts of Minecraft, besides the building mechanic, is exploring the vibrant world. There are many different biomes that stand out, such as the horrifying Deep Dark and the beautiful lush caves where the axolotls live. Each biome can make the game feel like a new experience and gives players a unique part of the blocky world to call home.

The cherry blossom biome will be introduced in the 1.20 update. It is a grassy and warm place where players will be able to see the cherry trees with all of the beautiful pink blooms. Additionally, players will notice pink petals and all sorts of bees buzzing about.

But what exactly does this biome offer to players? Here is everything they need to know.

What can players expect from the cherry blossom biome in Minecraft 1.20?

Players can explore the world to locate this beautiful biome in the 1.20 snapshot and beta (Image via Mojang)

The standout feature of the cherry blossom biome is the brilliant pink color of the trees that almost look like floating clouds. The serene environment will be inviting to those looking for a peaceful place to call home.

In this biome, players will find an abundance of three mobs: pigs, sheep, and bees. They can rest easy knowing their food and bedding needs will be covered.

Players will also find special pink petals blocks on the ground, which they can extract for their own builds. Additionally, they will be able to make use of the new cherry wood.

Using cherry wood in Minecraft

Players can make lots of unique creations using this new pink wood (Image via Mojang)

The first thing players will notice when crafting cherry wood into planks and other finished goods is its brilliant pink color.

Cherry wood can be used to fashion all sorts of items, including doors, stairs, planks, and even the new hanging signs. Players will be able to make some amazing pink builds in update 1.20.

How to access the Minecraft snapshot and beta for 1.20

To gain access to all the exciting new features coming in update 1.20, including the cherry blossom biome, players will need to enable the Java Edition snapshot and the Bedrock Edition beta.

To enable the snapshot, Java Edition users must head to the launcher and enable the snapshot option under the Installations tab.

For Bedrock Edition users, the process is a bit different. Players must head to the Microsoft store to download and install the Xbox Insider Hub app. Once downloaded, players must go to the menu and locate Minecraft to select it. Once selected, choose the Minecraft Beta option and hit Join.

Players who have access to the beta and snapshot will be well on their way to enjoying this new update. However, they should be certain they back up their worlds first before doing so.

