How to get pitcher plant in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft is a game that has captured the hearts and minds of millions of players all over the world. The game is known for its unique gameplay, where players can build and explore vast worlds filled with endless possibilities.

Minecraft's latest update, version 1.20 Trails & Tales, has just been released, and with it comes a new feature that allows players to obtain a unique new plant, the pitcher plant. Here is the way in which players can obtain the pitcher plant in game.

How players can obtain the pitcher plant in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

The first step to obtaining the pitcher plant is to get the sniffer mob. Players can do this by locating suspicious sand in the game world. These can be found in random locations around the game world - primarily by desert temples.

Once players have found the suspicious sand, they can use the new brush tool to find eggs - or other valuables - inside. These eggs will hatch after 20 minutes, and the newly hatched sniffer mob will be available for use.

The sniffer mob has a unique ability that allows it to detect seeds in the surrounding area using its powerful nose. Once the seed has been located, the sniffer will dig it up for the player to collect. These seeds can either be torchflower seeds, which have been a part of the game for a while, or the brand new pitcher plant pods.

Growing the pitcher plant pods in Minecraft

Players can use the pitcher plant pod to grow the new pitcher plant (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have obtained the pitcher plant pod, they can then find a suitable location for it to grow. The best location to grow the pitcher plant is on farmland. Simply place the pod on the farmland, and over time, it will grow into a new pitcher plant. The pitcher plant is a unique plant that currently only has one use.

The pitcher plant can serve as a decorative plant in the game, adding a new dimension to players' gardens. The plant has a unique look that sets it apart from other plants in the game, making it an attractive addition to any garden.

Other unique plants can be obtained via the sniffer mob

In addition to the pitcher plant, players can also obtain torchflowers using the sniffer mob. Torchflowers are a unique plant with bright orange colors, making them perfect for brightening up gardens.

They can be found in the same way as pitcher plant pods, and once obtained, they can be placed on any block.

The sniffer mob is a useful tool for players looking to obtain both pitcher plants and torchflowers. The mob's ability to locate seeds in the surrounding area makes it a valuable asset for players looking to expand their garden.

There is much to see and do in the new 1.20 Trails & Tales Minecraft update

With a brand new biome, new mobs, such as the sniffer and camel, and even the ability to partake in archeology, the 1.20 update adds much new content for players.

Whether looking for new materials to build with the cherry wood and bamboo wood, or trying to raise an army of sniffers, players have much to look forward to in Minecraft.

