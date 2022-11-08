5 best garden build ideas for Minecraft

Minecraft is a game where players have almost unlimited creativity to build anything they want. From sprawling cities to futuristic bases, and even a working calculator, fans have shown that if you can imagine it, you can build it.

But sometimes, players just want a little bit of zen or relaxation in their game, and what better way to do that than with a garden? They can be a fun and relaxing - and even a beautiful way to showcase a player's creative side.

While there certainly are a lot of ways to build gardens in Minecraft, here are five different ways builds that players can create to make their worlds beautiful.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 garden ideas in Minecraft

There truly is no right or wrong way to build a garden. However, there are ways that stand out as being a little bit more esthetically pleasing than others.

To build a garden, players should think about a theme. Generally, this can include types of flowers or foliage, and a backdrop or any building required. Once they have a general idea, they can begin gathering materials.

Next, they should clear the area to make sure they have a full canvas to work with. Once everything is, it's time to get started. They should place blocks and plants in areas where they think things look best. Though the ideas in this guide will help give some insight into what makes a great garden, the best inspiration truly comes from external sources.

1) Koi Pond

For the ultimate relaxation, a Koi Pond can be exactly what a player needs. With vibrant colors, the sounds of the water, and the seclusion of the garden, players will feel at peace in their Minecraft worlds.

This build, created by YouTuber Cortezerino, can be expanded upon and made as large as players would like. By making it larger or smaller, they can add this to almost any creation.

In fact, this build even works indoors and can make for a very serene setting inside a larger building.

2) Cactus Garden

For players who want to make their home base inside a desert, there may not always be too many options for making a garden. However, with this strange work of art created by YouTuber Crea Pat, players can make a cactus garden as a backdrop for their desert base.

By sprucing it up with different green blocks, stained glass, ore blocks, and emeralds, players can create a pattern of cacti that - from a distance - can certainly look great, and much more appealing than a standard cactus garden.

3) Zen Garden

To add on to the Koi Pond earlier in this list, players may also create a beautiful Zen Garden to further compliment their peace and relaxation. Created by YouTuber Cortezerino, this Zen Garden features a beautiful and artistic look that offers players a place to sit and meditate after their adventures.

For those who want to put this anywhere, it can fit into almost any build that players can dream up, and with different forms of lighting and plants, can be utilized any time of day - assuming there are no mobs to ruin the peaceful vibe of the area.

4) Flower Garden

Having a flower garden can be a beautiful thing, and creating one that can fit every plant in the game can be even better. With this build showcased by YouTuber armun, players can create a very organized and engaging flower garden that is not only great to look at, but can help them in Minecraft's survival mode by having every plant in the game at hand in one spot.

Not only can this help players who may need to get a plant for any reason, but it gives them a great place to sit and relax and reflect after a hard day of mining.

5) Vegetable Garden

Besides being tasty and filling a player's hunger meter, vegetables can also be a beautiful and practical way to decorate in Minecraft. With this build showcased by YouTuber LTA Tutorial, players can create this amazing-looking vegetable garden that can not only provides them with useful materials but looks amazing as well.

The best thing about this design is that players can pick and choose what they want to plant so that they can have their own custom vegetable garden that meets their own specific needs.

Build one of these fantastic gardens in Minecraft today

By creating their very own garden, players can create a calm and beautiful area that can take them away from the craziness that comes with fighting and exploring the harsh Minecraft world.

No matter which design they pick, they can add their own personal touches to make their own gardens and keep their base looking great all year long.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes