Five new armor trims announced for Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

At Minecraft Live 2022, a few features of the upcoming 1.20 update were unveiled, but some players were left hoping for more as they found the content to be underwhelming. However, in the last few months, the developers have revealed a surprising amount of new and intriguing features and have released them with snapshots. The Minecraft 1.20 23w12a was released on March 23, 2023, and it came with many new features, including five new armor trims.

Because this is the first 1.20 snapshot, players will not need to enable experimental features to try out 1.20 features while playing this version.

New armor trims introduced with the latest Minecraft snapshot and beta

What are armor trims?

For those living under a rock, armor trims are one of the biggest cosmetic features ever to be added to the game. It allows audiences to modify all four armor components and create one-of-a-kind armor by applying vivid patterns to them.

This feature was previously released as a snapshot for Java Edition and was recently introduced to the Bedrock beta as well.

Five new armor trims

Silence Armor Trim in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The previous snapshots had eleven distinct armor trims for the players to use, and five new ones have been added. Four of the five trims can be found in a newly added structure called trail ruins.

Here's a list of the new armor trims smithing templates:

Found in trail ruins: Wayfinder Armor Trim, Raiser Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, and Host Armor Trim.

Found in ancient cities: Silence Armor Trim.

According to a Mojang developer's latest tweet, players have a 1% chance of obtaining a Silence Armor Trim, making it the most hardest trim to achieve.

Changes made to armor trim smithing templates

Sentry Armor Trim (Image via Mojang)

Along with the five additions, a few noticeable changes have been made to existing armor trims in Minecraft snapshots and betas.

The Dune Armor Trim, which can be obtained from desert temples, now has a new pattern and smithing template icon. The Sentry Armor Trim has returned to its original pattern. It also includes an updated smithing template logo tailored to the new pattern.

The former pattern of the Sentry Armor has now been assigned to the Shaper Armor Trim, one of the newest trims in the update.

How to use armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft 1.20

Applying a trim to a netherite chest plate (Image via Mojang)

Customizing with armor trim smithing templates is easy. The smithing table has been updated to allow players to use smithing templates on it.

All players have to do is set a template, an armor piece, and a mineral or ingot on the smithing table to create their armor.

Below is a list of products that can be used as trim materials:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

The template used determines the design of the trim, and the material used determines the color of the trim.

