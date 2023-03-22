New structure Trail Ruins announced for Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update 

The Minecraft 1.20 update just got a lot more interesting. Ahead of its official release, Mojang has added new features to it via betas, snapshots, and previews; now, the developers are introducing a big one. A brand new generated structure has been announced as coming in the next snapshot. It will be available in the 1.20 update.

A Train Ruin will be "a buried structure from a lost culture" and will have four armor trims available in it. It's part of the Tails & Trails theme that Mojang has been going for with all the additions to Minecraft. Sniffer eggs, which will eventually hatch into the Mob Vote winner, will also be found in the new inclusion. This will arguably be the most important place to go in the new update.

Minecraft 1.20 just got a big change

Minecraft @Minecraft



New archaeology locations and loot

Calibrated sculk sensor and vibration resonance

Double-sided text on signs & sign editing

5 new armor trim templates MORE Trails & Tales features incoming in today's Snapshot/Beta!New archaeology locations and lootCalibrated sculk sensor and vibration resonanceDouble-sided text on signs & sign editing5 new armor trim templates MORE Trails & Tales features incoming in today's Snapshot/Beta!🌍 New archaeology locations and loot🔊 Calibrated sculk sensor and vibration resonance✏️ Double-sided text on signs & sign editing😎 5 new armor trim templates https://t.co/CIlfrlgXcn

The update will feature new archeology locations. presumably for players to use their brush and explore what's buried underneath the sand. The patch will also have calibrated sculk sensors, so it won't be an update that doesn't offer its fair share of dangers.

It will also have double-sided text on signs and will allow for editing text rather than having to start all the way over. Five total armor trim templates are also being added.

New armor trims (Image via Minecraft/Twitter)

The four found in the Trail Ruins are:

Wayfinder Armor Trim

Raiser Armor Trim

Shaper Armor Trim

Host Armor Trim

The Minecraft armor trim in an Ancient City is the Silence Armor Trim.

This is what Mojang had to say on its website regarding the latest update:

"Well hello fellow Minecraft lovers! It is time for the first snapshot for 1.20.We know we promised no more major features, so how did we end up with such a big snapshot? You thought the trails were over? NO! In snapshot 23w12a we have even more tales to tell! Our devs apparently could not resist throwing in a few extra additions. Enjoy!"

This is going to be a big update for the game and is almost certainly going to change the way the game is played and will invigorate the community.

Archaeology, cherry blossom biomes, the Sniffer, armor trims, and more would all be major updates in any other update. So 1.20 is truly packed to the brim with content.

Poll : 0 votes