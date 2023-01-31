Top 5 best-looking armor trims in Minecraft

Minecraft update 1.20 may not be out quite yet, but players have been enjoying the content contained within it thanks to Mojang's previews. The latest Java Edition snapshot 23w04a introduced the armor trimming feature, adding massive customization to the game.

Players can trim their armor in a wide variety of different designs by combining a piece of armor, a smithing template item, and certain materials in a smithing table UI. The smithing template dictates the pattern applied to the Minecraft player's armor, while the material used determines the pattern's color. This offers hundreds of different combinations, allowing players to make their armor stand out as unique.

While there are currently 11 different armor trim patterns in Minecraft 23w04a, players may want to focus on specific patterns to add flair to their armor.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Eye and 4 other Minecraft 23w04a's Most Eye-Catching Armor Trim Patterns

5) Coast

Netherite armor trimmed with the coast pattern using amethyst shards (Image via Mojang)

With an 11.1% chance of appearing in shipwreck loot chests, coast-smithing template patterns aren't easy to come by. However, they can compensate for it with impressive armor/color combinations. The pattern itself accents much of the armor along its edges, and the curved trim added to the chestplate and helmet is particularly appealing. The banded trim circling the arms also looks quite pleasing when the right combination of armor and material is used.

4) Rib

Iron armor using the rib pattern combined with redstone dust (Image via Mojang)

If a Minecraft player has ever wanted to earn their stripes, the rib smithing template is an excellent pick for armor trimming. Granted, finding this pattern can be challenging since it only has a 4.8% appearance rate in Nether fortress chests, but fortunately, players can always clone their templates once they find one. The rib pattern is undoubtedly worth investing in, as it adds a series of striped (ribs) along the outside pieces of the player's armor, which can provide a very modern or even high-tech look depending on the armor/material combination.

3) Tide

The tide pattern applied with lapis lazuli to diamond armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are looking for an overall more ancient or semi-architectural look to their armor, it may be time to do some hunting in an ocean monument. Players can find the tide-smithing template within their confines for their armor trim. This pattern creates an intriguing angular design that isn't too far removed from the etched appearance of prismarine blocks found within ocean monuments. It should make for an excellent set of armor that hearkens back to a time in the past or that originates from the deep sea.

2) Spire

A spire pattern applied with emerald over netherite armor (Image via Mojang)

These Minecraft smithing templates aren't easy to find, considering they're found in End cities, but the final result may be worth the effort once players see the trim pattern on their armor. While the overall design is somewhat similar to the coast pattern, some of the curved aspects of the trim are reversed, such as the chest piece pattern. The boots and gauntlets of the armor also possess a particularly nice checkerboard trim around the edges, which pops with the solid lines on the rest of the design.

1) Eye

Minecraft's new eye pattern was applied to iron armor with netherite ingots for coloration (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to very compelling and unique armor patterns, the eye-smithing template can undoubtedly deliver. These templates are found within strongholds, with a 4.8% appearance rate in altar chests and a 9.1% rate in library chests. Compared to most other armor trim patterns, the eye pattern opts for plenty of curvatures and an eye in the chestplate portion reminiscent of an Eye of Ender.

This pattern is perfect for an arcane appearance or one steeped in overall Minecraft mysticism. The curved shoulder portions also look lovely with an armor/material combination of two similar colors.

