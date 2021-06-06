Where is the end city in Minecraft Java Edition?

Upon beating Minecraft by going to the End and defeating the Ender Dragon, a lot of players may think that's the end of the game. Thankfully, however, Mojang created something that will urge players to return to the End after they have beaten Minecraft.

End Cities in Minecraft are castle-like structures that spawn on the outer ends of the End. There are many throughout the End, and each is stockpiled with entities such as shulkers and loot chests, which are filled with some of the most valuable loot in the game.

Here is an overview of where End Cities spawn, how to find them, and what is in them.

End Cities in Minecraft

Where are End Cities found in Minecraft?

End Cities, as stated above, are structures that spawn on the outer ends of the End. Players can find a way to this area by returning to the End after defeating the Ender Dragon and finding a floating portal that appears somewhere randomly within the End.

The portal that will transport players to End Cities (via Windows Central)

When players go through the end gateway portal (as seen above), there is a chance that the player will spawn on an island that houses no End City. That being said, players can still access other islands without the end gateway portal. Players can build across to other islands, use elytras, or throw ender pearls.

End Cities spawn on larger End islands that have tons of surface area. Islands with End Cities usually have Chorus Plants and Chorus Fruits on them, so if players see these items, they know they are going the right way.

End cities spawn in flat areas, in "midlands" or "highlands" biomes, which, like stated before, are found on larger islands. There is a chance that dozens of End Cities can spawn close together, but there's also a chance that End Cities will spawn thousands of blocks away from one another, making it a major feat to finally find one.

What are found in Minecraft End Cities?

A Treasure Room in an End City (via Minecraft Wiki)

In each individual End City structure, there are multiple treasure rooms scattered throughout, each containing about four chests.

End Cities are said to hold some of the most valuable loot in the game, although a lot of players may already have better loot due to the fact that they have to prepare extensively before searching for End Cities.

Chests in End City structures can contain iron, gold, diamonds and emeralds, but can also contain diamond armor and weapons that are already enchanted with very powerful enchantments.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod