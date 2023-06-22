7 common Minecraft error codes and how to fix them

Minecraft isn't a perfect game, and despite's Mojang's best efforts, unexpected errors sometimes occur. Fortunately, many of the game's most well-known errors have been addressed directly by the developers, and many have even been given their own distinct error codes. While some errors have evaded fixes for years, players have more than a few methods to situate the most common problems.

Oftentimes, Minecraft players can address a litany of errors simply by performing simple actions like restarting their game client. Be that as it may, some errors won't exactly fade away just by rebooting the game. Certain issues require software changes or taking a look at your internet connectivity.

Minecraft players who have encountered some of the more widespread error codes can use this list to analyze and find fixes for them.

7 most common error codes in Minecraft and some potential fixes for them

1) Error Code: Bat

A fairly common error code that appears primarily in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, Error Code: Bat correlates to a player's client being unable to retrieve their Microsoft account credentials. Although this error does sometimes arrive when Microsoft/Xbox's servers are down, there's usually a simpler reason for the problem.

Specifically, if you are experiencing this issue, you'll want to ensure that you're signed into your Microsoft account in your Minecraft Launcher. Furthermore, those enjoying the game outside of the launcher will want to update their Xbox application to make sure there are no connection issues.

Updating the Xbox App

Open the Microsoft Store app. Navigate to your library. Press the Get Updates button. Alternatively, if Minecraft or the Xbox app are already listed in the section of available updates, opt to download them all.

2) Error Code Creeper

Arguably one of the most common error codes that Minecraft players face also has the namesake of one of the game's peskiest mobs. Error Code: Creeper emerges when a network issue has arisen and caused complications with the sign-in process. It typically relates to your internet connection in some form or fashion.

To amend this problem, you should ensure that your internet connection is running at a healthy speed to sign in. Third-party antivirus and antimalware services can sometimes get in the way as well, and firewalls can occasionally cause complications too.

Addressing Error Code: Creeper in Minecraft

First and foremost, ensure that your download and upload speeds are healthy for your device. This can be done at various sites like Fast.com or Speedtest.net. If your speeds are clocking in single digits or low double digits, you may need to deactivate some other devices using the internet to free up bandwidth. If you have an antivirus, firewall, or other protective program, make sure that Minecraft's executable file is added as an exception to the software's protective measures. Otherwise, it may be best to disable the software until you're able to log in normally. If all else fails, it isn't a bad idea to reset your modem or perform a DNS flush. The latter is a fairly complicated measure, but it may help resolve issues with the connection.

3) Error Code: Cauldron

Another error code seen quite often comes in the form of Error Code: Cauldron. This error tends to occur when the Microsoft/Mojang authentication servers aren't able to verify your login credentials. As long as you are using a legitimate account with the game purchased, this tends to only occur when there are problems on Microsoft and Mojang's end.

The only real suggestion for this error code is to check for any potential server outages for Minecraft or Microsoft. Fortunately, the @MojangStatus Twitter account does its best to keep players aware of any server problems. For this error code, it really can just come down to waiting until Mojang/Microsoft resolve their own technical issues.

4) Error Code: Terracotta

Error Code: Terracotta can be one of the more frustrating Minecraft codes encountered because it doesn't point to a single problem. There are various unexpected triggers that can cause this error code to pop up, making troubleshooting it a particularly difficult task.

In the event that Error Code: Terracotta does appear, you will need to take multiple steps and see which, if any, takes care of the problem.

Recommended actions for Error Code: Terracotta

Before attempting any other methods, ensure that your internet speeds are healthy. Also, check your Minecraft Launcher, game version, and Xbox apps to be sure that they are running the latest version of their software. Any version mismatches can often result in issues. Sign out of all of your Minecraft/Microsoft accounts, reset your routers, and reset your entire device. Once you're back online, sign back into your accounts connected to Minecraft and see if the error persists. Also, make sure that no firewalls or antivirus software is prohibiting a connection from being made. It may be best to disable them, at least temporarily, to facilitate a stable sign-in process. If all else fails, it may be best to uninstall Minecraft and/or the launcher entirely and reinstall them. It's something of a band-aid measure, but it occasionally does the trick.

5) Error Code: Ghast

This particular error arrives with the accompanying Minecraft message that a player's credentials cache is conflicting with the game. What this typically points to is that there is some form of a mismatch between the account information that the game has stored and the credentials that are being used to log in.

Typically this can be addressed by logging out of your account and logging back in. This is likely the solution if you have changed your password or other information very recently, as Minecraft may not have caught up with the change quite yet.

6) Error Code: Crossbow

Fortunately, Minecraft players who encounter Error Code: Crossbow should have a very simple fix on their hands. This code pops up when there is some form of client error during the sign-in process. Since this is the case, usually all that is required is for you to close your game client and re-open it.

Additionally, it's wise to wait a few seconds after signing in just to make sure that all of the game's assets have loaded in. If you attempt to log in too quickly, you can force the error itself before the game has time to load. It's also recommended to wait a few minutes before closing the game down, opening it back up, and making another attempt.

7) Error Code: Piglin

Sometimes unexpected issues occur when you are multitasking. This tends to be the case with Error Code: Piglin, which triggers when the game notices that multiple users are attempting to sign in at once. In the event that you have multiple instances of the game running, the game can register multiple sign-ins.

Fortunately, the fix to this error tends to be fairly straightforward.

Addressing Error Code: Piglin

Close all windows running the game and the launcher as well, if necessary. Ensure that the game isn't running in any capacity, including checking the task manager or processes for the Java Platform Binary, which can sometimes not close down as intended for some Java Edition users when the game closes. If the platform binary continues to run after the game closes, try resetting it or ending the process. Re-open a lone window of the game and see if the problem is fixed.

Error Code: Piglin can occasionally pop up when you are attempting to play the game using the same account across multiple devices as well. In addition to ensuring that the game is running on a single instance on one device, be sure that the game isn't actively attempting to log in on another platform.

