What Happened to Mineplex? Popular Minecraft server officially shuts down

Mineplex has shut down. What was once the pinnacle of all Minecraft servers is no more. After it was offline for a few days, it has been revealed that all operations with it have officially ceased. It has been active for a long time, but its final day has been marked as May 16, 2023. The circumstances surrounding the server are a bit mysterious at the moment.

"Dean" alerted the community to the surprise change on the Discord server:

"As you're all aware, all servers and the website have been shut down for a couple of days now. Unfortunately, I have been given the burden of informing you that this will be forever... In the end, you all deserve to know it's over... I wish that things would have gone differently and I wish we all would have had time to say a proper goodbye to it... You guys are passionate about this server and it's always inspired me to want to do better."

He also clarified:

"We worked for this company, we didn't own it, and we didn't make the decisions that led us here. Thank you guys so much for the wonderful years, I wish you all the best of luck in the future."

Players will have to find a new server to join.

What is Mineplex in Minecraft? Top server had a great run

Mineplex, which served as one of the most popular minigame servers, was one of the few legitimate partners of Mojang Studios. It was a featured server within the game as a result.

From late 2016 to late 2020, the server attracted millions of dedicated players every month. At its peak, Mineplex could claim around 20,000 players concurrently.

It peaked on January 28, 2015, when it set a Guinness World Records record. At that point, it had 34,434 concurrent players, which was the highest ever at the time for a server.

Furthermore, the server was enshrined in the Guinness World Records 2016: Gamers Edition for being the most popular Minecraft server network. That said, the Hypixel server broke the record later that same year.

An in-game look at Mineplex (Image via ReggietheGamer on YouTube)

Interestingly enough, in 2016, Mineplex paired up with the Dallas Mavericks to create "Dallas Mavericks World." This was a minigame within the server that promoted building and other basketball minigames set in a Minecraft recreation of the American Airlines Centre, where the Mavericks play.

Poll : 0 votes