Armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything you need to know 

News about the upcoming 1.20 update for Minecraft has been relatively light so far in 2023. However, this has changed substantially with the latest preview snapshots, which have introduced new features expected to be released in the full update.

One such implementation is known as armor trims. Players can apply these patterns to their favorite suit of armor to give it a new and improved appearance.

Since players in Survival and Adventure Mode tend to spend a huge chunk of their time in armor, it certainly doesn't hurt to make it both functional and fashionable.

If Minecraft players are giving snapshot 23w04a a shot in Java Edition, they'll want to know what's what when it comes to armor trimming.

Minecraft 1.20's armor trims offer no gameplay benefits or additional boosts

Thanks to a recent post by Mojang's developers and the work of players enjoying the new snapshot, there's plenty to know about Minecraft's armor trims. Though this information is subject to change before the 1.20 update, one can assume that the core gameplay facts about armor trims should remain intact by the time 1.20 is fully released.

With the use of a smithing table, Minecraft players can add a wide variety of trims to all armor of iron quality or higher (leather can be customized via dyes but cannot have trims added to it). These trims are purely cosmetic and offer no gameplay benefits or additional boosts, but there's nothing wrong with being a little stylish as players explore their worlds.

To add armor trims, players will need the new smithing template items. These templates can be found by looting generated structures and can be replicated by combining seven diamonds with an item using the same smithing template material, as well as an additional smithing template.

Regardless, players will have to do some looting to find their preferred templates, as there are 11 total armor trim smithing templates.

Where to Find Each Armor Trim Smithing Template in Minecraft

Coast Trim - Shipwreck chests

- Shipwreck chests Dune Trim - Desert temple chests

- Desert temple chests Eye Trim - Stronghold chests

- Stronghold chests Rib Trim - Nether fortress chests

- Nether fortress chests Sentry Trim - Pillager outpost chests

- Pillager outpost chests Snout Trim - Bastion remnant chests

- Bastion remnant chests Spire Trim - End city chests

- End city chests Tide Trim - Ocean monument chests

- Ocean monument chests Vex Trim - Woodland mansion chests

- Woodland mansion chests Ward Trim - Ancient city chests

- Ancient city chests Wild Trim - Jungle temple chests

Once Minecraft players have their desired template, they'll need material to apply it with. Depending on the material used, the trim will appear with a different coloration and sheen to it.

In total, there are 10 different materials that can be applied to a template. Keep in mind that players can't apply a template of one material to armor of the same type (iron trims can't be applied to iron armor, for example).

All Armor Trim Materials in Snapshot 23w04a

Amethyst Shards

Copper Ingots

Diamonds

Emeralds

Gold Ingots

Iron Ingots

Lapis Lazuli

Nether Quartz

Netherite Ingots

Redstone Dust

Once players have their template, materials, and the armor they wish to trim, they can open the smithing table, place the items in their respective slots, and remove the newly-trimmed armor. They can then equip themselves with trimmed armor and show off their unique flair.

