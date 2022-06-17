What is better than a diamond in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft as a game is defined by diamonds. It was the best material in the game for many years, before and after its official release.

It appears in nearly every aspect of Minecraft merchandise and other properties. It is truly one of the most iconic aspects of the title, surpassed only by maybe the creeper itself as the face of the game.

Despite its iconic nature and overall strengths, a few areas and materials are capable of outshining these light blue gemstones, be it in specific aspects or just as a whole.

Materials better than diamonds in some ways in Minecraft 1.19

Rarest ore

A single emerald ore in a stony peak, almost 10k blocks from spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The rarest ore found in the overworld is not diamond. In fact, diamond is almost comically common compared to the rarest overworld ore.

The title of rarest goes to emerald. While emeralds as a whole are more common than diamonds, due to villager trading, naturally generated emerald ore is comparatively impossible to find. Emerald ore spawns only in two biomes: windswept hills and mountains.

While the ore technically generates more often than diamond at the extreme heights of these biomes, the relative rarity of the biomes makes emerald rarer. Emerald becomes rarer, to the point of being more challenging to find than diamond, as users get outside of the extreme heights of these mountain biomes.

Best enchanting material

A gold chest plate getting a level 3 protection enchantment from a 12th level enchant (Image via Minecraft)

Gold is an exciting material. Tools made of it have the worst durability in the game, even when compared to wooden ones. However, one area in which gold surpasses all other materials, even diamonds, is enchanting.

Gold, both armor and tools, has an enchantability of 25. This is more than twice as good as a diamond and considerably better than anything else in the title. This means that gold has the best chance of getting good enchantments.

While this benefit is minor, it is technically better, which is worth mentioning, considering gold is otherwise seen as the worst ore to find.

Toughest material

Netherite armor enchanted with unbreaking three (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite was added in the update that many consider the best one that Minecraft has ever seen: 1.16. This patch completely overhauled the nether, adding bastions, piglins, and crimson and warped forests, among other things.

Ancient debris is found in amounts of, on average, 1.65 debris per chunk. This ancient debris will drop netherite scraps. These scraps can also be found in some bastion chests.

Four netherite scraps and four gold ingots can be combined into a single netherite bar. These netherite bars can be combined with diamond armor at an anvil to create netherite armor.

Netherite armor is better than a diamond in every way. Netherite tools have almost 500 extra durability than diamond ones, compounded even further by the unbreaking enchantment.

Netherite armor has between 40 and 70 extra durability over diamond armor, depending on the piece of armor, which again is compounded even more by the unbreaking enchantment.

Also, while netherite does not hold a candle to gold when it comes to enchantability, it benefits from having a higher enchantabilty than diamond. As already mentioned, diamond has an enchantability of 10, whereas netherite has an enchantability of 15.

