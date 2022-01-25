5 things to remember while looting a Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

Bastion Remnants were added to Minecraft in the 1.16 Nether update. This colossal structure can be found in four out of the five Nether biomes, excluding the Basalt Deltas. This massive castle-like structure in Minecraft is home to Piglins, Piglin Brutes, Hoglins, and Magma Cubes.

Players can find rare and fascinating loot in the Bastion, and it is also an incredible place to find gold. Bastion Remnants are the only place in Minecraft where players can find a Pigstep music disc, the Snout Banner pattern, and a Magma Cube spawner.

The loot itself varies, and players can find anything from a Netherite ingot to an enchanted diamond armor, to name a few items. However, moving around in a Bastion in Minecraft is very dangerous, and some things must be kept in mind to ensure that the exploration goes smoothly.

5 Things that will help players conquer a Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

5) Gearing up

Being prepared for a Bastion is always a good thing (Image via Minecraft)

Entering the Nether dimension in Minecraft without proper gear can be dangerous on its own, let alone trying to clear a Bastion. Players must be fully geared when entering a Bastion as it is filled with Piglin and their much stronger and ruthless variants, the Piglin Brutes.

Powerful armor, such as enchanted diamond armor, will be a great choice. Players should also carry a shield to thwart any ax attack by the Brutes, as they can deal enormous damage.

4) Equip any Gold gear

When wearing any gold armor piece, Piglins will not attack the players (Image via Minecraft)

When traversing the Nether in Minecraft, wearing any golden armor is an excellent idea as Piglins will not attack the player in sight. Since Bastions are filled with Piglins, donning a piece of golden armor will ensure a safe passage for players while exploring the place.

Although players must be careful around Piglin Brutes, they will attack the player even if they are wearing golden armor.

3) Use Lava Bucket to get rid of Piglin Brutes

Piglin Brutes can be differentiated from normal Piglins based on their dark clothes with golden accessories equipped with a golden ax. These variants of Piglins are incredibly hostile towards players and are very strong and not easy to kill.

If a player attacks a Brute, this will also aggravate the other Piglins that will start attacking them in return. To avoid this, players can use a lava bucket to kill the Brutes since they are not immune to fire and will burn to death.

At the same time, the other Piglins do not register this as an attack by the player and remain passive towards them.

2) Dig thoroughly

Although most of the gold and chests are out in the open for players to see and grab, the Bastion also holds secret walls in which more gold blocks are hidden. Once players have neutralized all the Brutes and explored the whole Bastion, looting the open gold and chests.

Spend more time digging around as they are bound to find hidden golden blocks. If the Bastion is buried under Netherrack, players may also have to mine to get their hands on the chests hidden in the walls.

1) Avoid mining gold or opening chests in front of a Piglin

One of the most important things to remember when exploring a Bastion Remnant is to never mine gold or open chests around Piglins. Piglins love their gold, and anyone who touches it will be a victim of their vicious attacks.

Even if players wear gold armor, they will still be attacked by Piglins if they are caught doing either of these tasks. Hence, players must be very cautious when mining gold or opening chests in a Bastion.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

