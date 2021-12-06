5 best music discs in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft is a huge sandbox game that has been out for over a decade. Every year, a major Minecraft update or two is released. The Caves & Cliffs update was released this year and it brought a ton of new features.

With the second Caves & Cliffs update, a new music disc was added to the collection. As of version 1.18, Minecraft has fourteen music discs. Music discs are uncraftable items and players can play them using a jukebox.

Best music discs in Minecraft as of version 1.18

5) Wait

Wait music disc (Image via Minecraft)

The Wait music disc starts off with some quiet synth Latin percussion, expanding into a chiptune-esque song. It was originally named "Where Are We Now".

This music disc generates in buried treasures and can also be dropped by creepers upon death. However, creepers only drop music discs when killed by a skeleton or a stray.

4) Stal

stal music disc (Image via Minecraft)

The Stal is an amazing music disc that has a jazz-like piece played on a saxophone and piano. The disc can only be acquired when a creeper is killed by a skeleton or a stray.

3) Cat

cat music disc (Image via Minecraft)

Like most other music discs in Minecraft, Cat is also composed by German musician C418. Minecrafters can get this music disc by creeper drops or from the chests of woodland mansions and dungeons.

2) Pigstep

The pigstep music disc in a bastion (Image via Minecraft)

Pigstep is a rare music disc that was added to the game last year with the Minecraft 1.16 Nether update. It is composed by Lena Raine. Players can obtain this music disc from the generic chests of bastions.

1) Otherside

Otherside music disc in a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Otherside is the most recent music disc added to Minecraft with the 1.18 update. Fans from all over the world loved the music disc when it was first introduced in a 1.18 snapshot.

Like Pigstep, Otherside is also composed by Lena Raine. Chests of dungeons and strongholds may have this music disc. However, the chances are meager.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

