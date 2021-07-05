Jukebox in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Jukeboxes are a great way to make a Minecraft base feel more like home. They allow players to play the various music discs found within the game, granted they can find them. They also provide great interactions with the parrot mob, as seen in the image above.

To make the jukebox even better, Mojang continuously adds new music discs to Minecraft, such as the new Pigstep disc which can only be found in the Nether in Bastion Remnants. Players who are not aware of some of the amazing music discs in the game should try them out in a jukebox.

Everything players need to know about Jukeboxes in Minecraft

How to craft a jukebox

A cool jukebox design made to look like a sound system (Image via u/El_Bowito-2 on Reddit)

The main difficulty of crafting a jukebox is that it requires one diamond, although this should be no problem for players who have made it to the mid-game.

In addition to the singular diamond, players will only need eight wooden planks of any type to craft the juke box. The diamond will be placed in the center of the crafting table with eight planks surrounding it.

Although it requires a diamond, most players will likely not have a music disc by the time they find diamonds anyways.

Features of the jukebox

A jukebox being highlighted by some beautiful shaders (Image via HenryAndroid on YouTube)

Jukeboxes have a few great uses in Minecraft. These uses will be listed below:

As stated above, jukeboxes can be used to play the various music disc found in the game.

The sound played by a jukebox will travel 65 blocks away from the jukebox

In Bedrock Edition, players can use hoppers to dispense a music disc into the jukebox

Tamed Parrots will begin to dance while within three blocks of a jukebox

In addition to these features, the redstone output level of the jukebox is dependant on which music disc is inserted. The redstone output levels will be listed below:

"13": Power level = 1

"cat": Power level = 2

"blocks" Power level = 3

"chirp": Power level = 4

"far": Power level = 5

"mall": Power level = 6

"mellohi": Power level = 7

"stal": Power level = 8

"strad": Power level = 9

"ward": Power level = 10

"11": Power level = 11

"wait": Power level = 12

"pigstep": Power level = 13 (15 in Bedrock Edition)

The video above showcases how to build an automatic jukebox, which is one of the best designs for a jukebox.

