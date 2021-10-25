Top 5 things you need before entering the Nether in Minecraft

Minecraft has various magical realms where players can dive in and explore. One of them is the Nether, a hellish realm filled with lava lakes and haunting creatures. Those journeying through the Nether should be prepared.

The Nether is not forgiving, and if gamers die there, they have a high chance of losing everything they have. Hence, they should have some essential items that can be of great help in the hell realm of Minecraft.

Five must-have items when entering the Nether in Minecraft

Tools and armor are, of course, essential when entering the Nether, but there are some other items players should also carry with them that can help immensely.

5) Blast resistant blocks

A Nether base in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Having blast or fire-resistant blocks when entering the Nether for the first time can be hugely beneficial because users can build a protective base around the nether portal in the Nether and be safe from any attacks.

They can also use blocks to make bridges and navigate across the realm.

4) Gold ingots

Piglins with gold ingots (Image via Minecraft)

Having gold ingots can sometimes save players from getting chased by the dangerous Piglins, the hostile, pretty powerful mobs. However, they have one weakness, gold.

Users can give Piglins gold ingots to get various items in return. Hence, these mobs won't attack while bartering.

3) Flint and steel

The Nether portal deactivated (Image via Reddit)

After activating the Nether in the overworld, flint and steel can feel useless as it's primary purpose is served. However, after entering the Nether, if a ghast attacks gamers near the portal, the blast can deactivate the Nether portal.

Hence, users should always bring flint and steel to the Nether to prepare for this crisis.

2) Gold armor

Gold armor, which Piglins won't attack (Image via progamerguides)

Even if Piglins are attracted to gold, they have a weird behavior. If gamers are wearing any gold armor, these mobs won't attack them.

Hence, bringing any part of gold armor is essential when exploring the Nether. But users must beware of Piglin Brutes, who will not care for any gold and relentlessly attack.

1) Bow and arrows

Bow and arrows in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

This might be one of the most critical items to have in the Nether. Bow and arrows are great weapons to have because of one particularly dangerous creature, Ghasts.

These are flying ghost-like hostile mobs that constantly shoot fireballs at users when within sight. The best way to kill them is with a bow and arrow.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer