5 best Minecraft pirate ship builds

Minecraft is an extremely popular game that has been growing in popularity ever since its release. One of the most beloved activities within the game is the ability to build whatever you want, with players having the freedom to create a skyscraper or even recreate their house. The pirate ship is an iconic vessel, which is a symbol of freedom and adventure.

It's been captivating us since the days of the Golden Age of Piracy. Whether you want to live out your Jack Sparrow fantasies or simply want to build a boat to conquer the high seas in style, we've got you covered with these five best Minecraft pirate ship builds.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Black Pearl, Queen Anne's Revenge, and other remarkable pirate ship builds in Minecraft

5) Awesome Pirate Ship

An awesome pirate ship is one that can withstand the elements. It needs to have sturdy walls and a strong roof so it doesn't collapse when you're sailing through rough waters.

You also want your awesome pirate ship to be big enough to fit all of your crew members comfortably. You might not have to deal with this unless you want to use this ship on a roleplay server.

It's important to note that this build requires some advanced Minecraft building skills, but if you're up for the challenge, follow the video tutorial above. It was made by the YouTuber Striker Gaming.

4) Going Merry from One Piece

This boat is based on the incredible anime One Piece. The story's main character is Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who turned to rubber after inadvertently eating a Devil Fruit. He embarks on a quest from the East Blue Sea to locate the legendary "One Piece" and usurp the title of King of the Pirates.

First, you'll need to build the main body of your ship. This will be your largest piece and should have enough space for all crew members. You want to have smaller rooms like cabins and storage areas for food and supplies.

It's important that these extra rooms are placed near each other so that everyone can easily get around on board when needed. This would be an amazing build for One Piece and anime servers. The YouTuber Red34MC created this incredible boat.

3) Pirate Ship (Black Pearl)

The Black Pearl is a pirate ship from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. The eponymous fictional ship was famously captained in the films by Jack Sparrow. The Minecraft version of this iconic vessel is made up of tons of materials and would even take an experienced builder a lot of time to build.

The popular Minecraft YouTuber NewFreedomMC created this pirate ship. The build is incredible, using various resources like wood, stone, and wool. Players would almost certainly have to use the creative mode to build this because of how insanely big it is.

2) Pirate Ship (Queen Anne's Revenge)

This Minecraft build of the Queen Anne's Revenge accurately recreates Blackbeard's flagship from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. It took creator Lord Dakr tons of hours to build this beauty--and it shows! If you're looking for something that looks great and you are willing to put in a good amount of effort and time investment, this is the perfect choice.

This ship features cannons on both sides of its hull. It would be the perfect build to store all your treasures. It also makes for a great choice to live in since it's in the middle of the sea, and monsters would have a very hard time getting to it.

1) Pirate Ship (Assassin's Creed IV Jackdaw)

The Jackdaw is one of the best-known ships in the game. It was featured in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and is considered one of the most popular fictional pirate ships out there.

It's a brig, meaning it has two masts and at least two sails on each of them. It has a lot of cargo space to store all kinds of loot from your adventures. This build would require a lot of wool, so you'd have to make sure you have a sheep farm or build this in creative. This is another build by the Minecraft YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

