Top 5 things to try in Minecraft Creative Mode

Creative mode in Minecraft is quite an interesting game mode. Though players usually play in a normal world where they survive, mine, and progress in the game, they can jump into this special game mode which basically gives players god-mode powers. Most players who have played the game for a while must know about this mode, but there are several new players constantly joining who might be clueless.

When creating a new world, players will be asked to select a particular game mode and the difficulty level they prefer. Here, the usual option is Survival; however, players can also select the Creative Mode. In this mode, players will not take damage or go hungry, allowing them to do almost anything. This includes flying around anywhere they want and building megastructures with infinite blocks.

5 best things to try in Minecraft Creative Mode

5) Break any block easily

Players can even break bedrock with their hands (Image via Minecraft)

Usually, when players are in Survival Mode, they need different types of tools to break a variety of blocks. Some of the blocks are unbreakable, like bedrock, End Portal Frame, etc. However, in Creative Mode, every single block that is in the world can be broken instantly without the need for any tool.

Players can even break bedrock blocks instantly with a single hit. This way, players can explore what's below the overworld and Nether realms as well.

4) Play with commands

Teleport command (Image via Minecraft)

When players switch to Creative Mode while creating a world, chances are that the Allow Cheats option will turn on automatically. This enables players to execute certain commands and change a few settings in the game.

There are a plethora of commands to play around with. Players can locate any structure instantly and even teleport to it using commands. They can also increase tick speed, generate an in-game structure, and change the weather and time of the day.

3) Browse the Creative Mode inventory

All blocks and items are available (Image via Minecraft)

In Creative Mode, players will have access to all kinds of items and blocks present in the game. From dirt blocks to Elytra, players can pick anything from the inventory and use it. Even blocks like the End Portal frame, bedrock, etc., which cannot be broken or obtained in Survival Mode, can be easily accessed in this mode.

If players use commands, they can also obtain command blocks, barrier blocks, jigsaw blocks, and more. These blocks can help players do a lot more than what they can in a Survival World.

2) Create megastructures with infinite blocks

Players can make huge structures easily in this mode, though this particular structure was made in Survival Mode (Image via u/FL3XSHOP Reddit)

Gathering blocks and building a structure in Survival Mode can take a lot of time and effort. Hence, if players want to build a structure without hunting for blocks and items, they can simply do so in this mode.

Players have access to infinite blocks via their inventory to build almost anything. Imagination can be set loose, and megastructures can be easily built without the added stress of resources running out.

1) Fly around

Fly around in the world without Elytra (Image via Minecraft)

Players who have Elytra in their Survival World can easily fly. However, there are millions of players who do not have the rare item. Hence, one thing to try in the creative mode is to fly around without any item. This mode offers players several special powers, and flying without any item is one of them.

Players can just press the 'Spacebar' twice to start flying around the world. This is definitely one of the best things to try in this mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh