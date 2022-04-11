How to use barrier blocks in Minecraft

While every game in existence is based on polygons and pixels, Minecraft takes things to the next level as the entirety of the game revolves around blocks. Every entity in the game is made from blocks, whether it is the various mobs in the game or the numerous aspects of flora like trees and plants. One block that is unique and possibly used less often is the barrier block.

The Barrier block is a near-invisible block that players can identify as having a symbol similar to a red “stop” or “do not cross” sign. The block can only be obtained using one specific method in the game. This method is the “/give” command. It is impossible to get the block, aside from external modifications, using any other way.

This includes the game's creative mode, which provides for almost every item in the game aside from a few blocks like barrier blocks, jigsaw blocks, and structure blocks. Barrier blocks can also be described as, literally, a barrier that cannot be mined or broken in any way in the game's survival mode.

The only time barrier blocks generate naturally in the world is when the game's "debug mode" is used, with barrier blocks generated as the floor. This mode is used to test block states and other aspects of the game, such as the models for blocks and textures.

This article will guide players on using the barrier block in the game.

Minecraft: Use of the barrier block

One of the primary purposes of the barrier block in Minecraft is to restrict access to a specific area on the map or any location deemed as prohibited by the host. These blocks are mainly used on online servers to stop players from wandering out of the intended area of the map. Additionally, barrier blocks can be placed in survival mode. However, it cannot be removed or broken in survival mode.

An excellent example of the practical use of the barrier block is the protection of any “reserved” areas on a specific Minecraft map. This could be to prevent griefing, or it could serve as an element of protection and security against hostile mobs or accidental spawns of boss mobs like the wither.

The fact that the block is entirely invisible (unlike other indestructible blocks like bedrock) plays a crucial role in its usage. It contributes to the overall look and esthetic of the server or world’s map. Like bedrock, barrier blocks cannot be broken or destroyed using measures or events like creeper explosions, TNT explosions, or other types of explosions.

The transparent nature of the block enables it to be used in a ton of different activities and grants it many placement opportunities. For example, light can still pass through the block. Therefore, it can be placed on a beacon and will not block its light. Additionally, other blocks and items like fences, glass panes, iron bars, etc., do not link up with the barrier block.

While the points mentioned above are true, the barrier block is still a solid block. This means that it can be placed over other blocks, and other blocks can be placed above it. It can also suffocate mobs and players if they get stuck inside it.

Mobs, however, do not spawn on the block. This makes it a pretty safe choice to make some areas of the map mob-free and a great place to put down some items like torches.

Finally, the barrier block in Minecraft has the highest blast resistance out of any other block in the game. This makes it one of the most robust blocks in the game, along with bedrock. This can also be identified by players who use pistons and automation, as pistons cannot move barrier blocks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar