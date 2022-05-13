Top 5 Minecraft anime servers to play

Minecraft servers are perhaps the best way in which players can enjoy the game together in a multiplayer setting. While no two Minecraft servers are identical, many share similar themes and styles.

Due to the massive prevalence of anime in pop culture these days, the popularity of Minecraft anime servers has been rising fast. On these anime servers, players can roleplay in the world of their favorite anime series or partake in a completely original storyline that is unique to the server.

For those looking for a brilliant Minecraft anime server to play, this list will highlight not just one but five of the best options to check out right now.

5 best Minecraft anime-themed servers that are definitely worth checking out

5) Purple Ore

IP Address: purpleore.com

Purple Ore is a great community server (Image via Mojang)

Up first is Purple Ore, a community-based Minecraft anime server with many things to do such as parkour, dropper, PvP, etc. The storyline for this anime server is such that evil aliens have invaded the earth, and players are tasked with escaping before it's too late.

What's more is that this server is incredibly popular and is a great place to make new friends. For example, there are over 65,000 members on the Discord server, and regular events are held by the server admins to keep gameplay lively and fresh.

Server Address: purpleore.com

4) My Hero Academia Unleashed

IP Address: myherounleashed.com

This My Hero Academia server is great fun for any fan of the series (Image via My Hero Academia Unleashed)

Next up is a server perfect for any fan of the popular My Hero Academia manga/anime series. On this server, fans can roleplay as if they were inside the My Hero Academia universe themselves with many different engaging features. Furthermore, this server has a solid uptime of almost five years, meaning it's not likely to be going anywhere anytime soon.

For those who somehow haven't heard of the My Hero Academia series, it features the story of middle school student Izuku Midoriya who was born without superpowers in a world in which they are common. The series is of the most successful anime shows to ever be produced, boasting over 100 different episodes.

Server Address: myherounleashed.com

3) Naruto Storm Online

IP Address: 66.70.194.206:7777

This Naruto-themed server is great fun to play (Image via Naruto Storm Online)

As perhaps the most well-known anime of all time, this list of anime servers wouldn't be complete without at least mentioning one that's dedicated to the Naruto universe.

On the Naruto Storm Online server, players can use the Naruto anime modpack to partake in an immersive Minecraft Naruto roleplaying experience. The server is also extremely welcoming to newcomers, with a friendly staff support team and community Discord server where there are frequent chats about anime and related things.

Server Address: 66.70.194.206:7777

2) Avatar Remastered

IP Address: mc.avatarremastered.me

Avatar Remastered is an anime server with not just one but three different avatar-themed game modes, including the massively fun Towny Avatar game mode. Towny Avatar mode isn't just your average Towny server, but instead, one that enjoys much of the features seen in the Avatar TV series like bending abilities and much more.

For those who grew up watching the Avatar Last Air Bender TV series back in the day, this server will definitely bring back some memories. Anyone who wants to try and master the four elements of earth, air, fire, and water should definitely give this server a shot.

Server Address: mc.avatarremastered.me

1) Pixelmon Realms

IP Address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

Pixelmon is an extremely popular game mode enjoyed by Pokemon fans (Image via Pixelmon)

It's no secret that Minecraft Pixelmon servers are incredibly popular. For those unfamiliar, these servers are based on the world of Pokemon, and inside them, players can collect, train, and battle Pokemon in an open Minecraft world.

To this day, Pokemon remains one of the most recognizable brands of all time, and the anime series still enjoys the loyal following of millions of fans. There's something special about the combination of Minecraft and Pokemon that just works so well, likely explaining why the game mode has been popular for so long.

Server Address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu