3 best Minecraft One Piece servers

There are many different Minecraft multiplayer servers out there and each has something unique. While some gamemodes are significantly more distinctive than others, roleplaying servers are among the best gamemodes.

Anime is a huge genre, and not much is done in Minecraft for those anime enjoyers. If you're a big fan of One Piece, then you'll be interested to know that some Minecraft servers allow you to play as your favorite character.

Three of the best Minecraft One Piece servers for Anime fans

3) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is amongst the greatest One Piece server (Image via Mojang)

If you're looking for a Minecraft server with a large player base and is full of fun and unique features, MoxMC is the right choice. The server has millions of members, with a discord server full of 70k+ people. It offers various options to ensure you never get bored, such as this being a fantastic Naruto server.

This server is based on the popular One Piece, and this anime is one of the longest-running anime. You can follow the exact storyline of the main character Monkey D. Luffy, or go off on your adventure using the crazy devil fruit powers.

One of the most popular aspects of this Minecraft server is its roleplay system, which allows players to take on different roles while they play. This means they can be anything from pirates to merchant marines or even crewmembers on other ships in your faction. You'll also have access to special items like magic wands that allow you to do things like create fireballs or summon animals.

There are also many other ways to customize your character; there's a comprehensive skin system where you can pick from hundreds of options ranging from anime characters like Monkey D. Luffy himself to real-life celebrities such as Kanye West. It's easy enough. Click “Create Your Character” at any time during gameplay (which happens automatically after selecting something else first).

2) Scavenged Shores

IP Address: play.scavengedshores.com

Scavenged Shores is a spectacular Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Scavenged Shores is a very new Minecraft server released recently and gaining players. They wanted something different from every other Minecraft server out there, not just another copycat operation designed solely for profit at any cost—no matter how much it may cost or how much time it may take to build it from the ground up.

Scavenged Shores is one of the best pirate servers. It has many unique features that make it stand out from all other servers, such as the server being entirely custom-made and not based on any other actual games.

The map is full of things to do, such as fishing and mining for diamonds and gold. You can also build houses for yourself or others, hunt for food in the forest (or on your ship), or even walk around and see all there is to see on Scavenged Shores.

This server is unique because of its many custom NPCs (non-player characters) and custom builds. It's another server that has a roleplay aspect to it, which is something quite enjoyable. You can trade with shopkeepers, make borders with pirates, and even steal from pedestrians. This server is genuinely action-filled and one you must check out.

1) Pirate-era

IP Address: play.pirate-era.com

Pirate-era is the best One Piece server (Image via Mojang)

If you want to play on a Minecraft server with everything you could want for a roleplay experience, then Pirate-era Onepiece RPG should be your go-to. This server has custom plugins, items, mobs, and commands. It also has custom maps and worlds, as well as tournaments and events where you can win prizes.

Many events happen regularly, such as boss fights or treasure hunts, where you can earn rewards by completing different tasks to win the event. There are ranks on this server that give you access to specific commands etc.

The server is based on the One Piece storyline, where players can explore different islands and have their ship travel. The staff team is well made and is always in contact with the players to ensure everything is going well.

The spawn has great shops: such as food, weapons/armor shops, an NPC shop for quick buying items, and much more. The server also has a custom map that makes it look like an island from the anime series with its unique style.

Minecraft One Piece server tips

Tip 1

Players typically need to download a resource pack to maximize the performance of any server. A resource pack may occasionally be available for download from the server's website if the pack is not enabled by default.

Tip 2

These are all roleplay servers, most of which you have a storyline to follow similar to the anime. In this instance, it follows the One Piece story. You must pay attention to everything and backtrack if you ever feel you missed something in the story.

Tip 3

In One Piece, the way people obtain supernatural powers is by eating fruits called devil fruits. The devil fruits will be scattered around the map and offer you tons of different abilities, such as the ability to be rubber, fly, and become invisible, among many others.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes