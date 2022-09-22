3 best Minecraft servers for Naruto

Some Minecraft servers feature incredibly insane Naruto-related content. Based on the popular anime show Naruto, these servers allow players to join a world that is completely identical to the anime and lets them play as their favorite character.

Who doesn't want to play Minecraft in their favorite anime world of Naruto? Well, thanks to some clever developers, one can. Here are the three best servers for Minecraft that fans of the anime should check out.

3 best Minecraft servers that will make Naruto fans nostalgic

3) Mox MC

Mox MC has been around for over eight years and has tons of the best plugins, where players can find all kinds of the best games to play. Gamers will find many people playing here, so if you're looking for a place filled with anime lovers, this may be the best choice!

Many great Naruto-themed minigames are also available on this server, including Capture The Flag and Team Deathmatch (TDM). This means that no matter what type of game a player may want to play or how much time they have available during their free time, they will always have something fun to do!

Although the most popular gamemode is where players roleplay in a Naruto-themed world, this server also offers many other revised game modes that feature Naruto characters, powers, and adventures that are worth checking out. Several game modes on the server include:

Survival Games

SkyWars

SkyBlock

Build Battle

Death Run

Spleef

UHC

Parkour

Cops And Robbers

Hide and Seek

BedWars

Server Address: moxmc.net

2) BCRAFT NARUTO

BCRAFT Naruto is a great place to play Minecraft with other players who like this same anime. This server has a large community of players, and it's easy to find friends on the server. The staff are friendly and will help anyone when they need help or advice. This server has to be played in Minecraft version 1.12.2, allowing tons of cool plugins.

BCRAFT Naruto is a server based on the popular anime/manga series Naruto. There are many custom content additions, allowing you to cosplay as Naruto along with many other characters.

On this server, a player can participate in events and activities inspired by the original story. They can also choose to either work towards creating peace or causing chaos in the ninja world. Furthermore, there is a variety of PvP and PvE content for them to explore.

This server mainly focuses on the Naruto-themed PvP aspect, which is quite exciting and features tons of special effects and powers. The powers from Naruto are called jutsu and can alter a player's movement, utilities, and nature around them. People can also throw shurikens at opponents like ninjas, which is a fantastic feature. Join now to begin your journey!

Server Address: mc.b-craft.org

1) Naruto Adventures

The best server on this list is Naruto Adventures, an MMORPG server based on the anime Naruto. Players can embark on adventures as ninjas with friends or play solo. It is easy to become stronger by training hard and fighting savage monsters and other ninjas.

There is also a main storyline that players can start by completing the tutorial that begins upon starting the server. In addition, hundreds of side missions are placed randomly throughout the map and in the Missions Room. These missions consist of brutal villains and monsters, where you can use your crazy ninja moves to defeat them.

Server Address: play.narutoadventures.com

Minecraft Naruto server tips

Players usually need to download a resource pack to get the most out of any server. If the server doesn't enable the pack by default, a resource pack may sometimes be available to download from the server's website.

Players must train to become strong ninjas because, in a lot of these servers, players start as low-class characters. All that's required to progress in the game is to put time into leveling up skills and abilities to become a much more powerful player.

Don't miss any gameplay, as many of these Minecraft Naruto servers are storyline-type servers where players must follow the storyline down to the smallest detail. Sometimes it can be very easy to miss information or items.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki.

