9 strongest ninjas in anime, ranked based on strength

Ninjas, or shinobi, were once an integral part of Japanese society. They collected information on the enemy and performed routine assassinations. Even though shinobi in anime are nothing like they once were in real life, they are still incredibly respected in their shows. They are some of the strongest and most skilled characters in all of anime and can move fast and hit just as hard.

Although Naruto has been the dominant ninja anime for many years, it is not the only series with powerful ninjas. There are other anime out there that have ninjas who can keep up with and even overpower many of the characters in Naruto.

Note: This list solely reflects the author's opinion.

9 of the most powerful ninja in all of anime ranked solely on strength include Naruto, Sasuke, and others

9) Akatsuki (Log Horizon)

Akatsuki is one of the founding members of Log Horizon and a skilled ninja. She is about level 90 and has a Tracker subclass.

Akatsuki has incredible skill with the Tenmoku Sword, and she is capable of taking down opponents with her powerful blade before they even know what hit them.

8) Uzui Tengen (Demon Slayer)

Uzui Tengen is a shinobi who became the Sound Hashira. In season two of the Demon Slayer anime, he can be seen using his ninja skills to travel long distances quickly and take down demons. This made him one of the fastest, if not the fastest, Hashira in all of Demon Slayer.

7) Hanzo (Hunter x Hunter)

Hanzo was one of the top contenders during the Hunter Exam arc. He trained as a ninja his entire life and decided to use his skills to become a Hunter. During the final test of the Hunter Exam, he was able to easily overpower Gon within seconds. However, he decided to concede the fight after seeing Gon's stubbornness.

6) Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (One Punch Man)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as he appears in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic is one of the fastest characters in One Punch Man. From what has been shown, he has only been outsped by Saitama himself. He is able to give everyone besides Saitama a difficult fight even if they are much stronger than him.

5) Utsuro (Gintama)

Utsuro with his mask off (Image via Sunrise)

Utsuro may not have flashy powers like the ninja from Naruto, but he is still a very strong individual. He is a master swordsman and a master in hand-to-hand combat. However, his main source of power comes from his immortality. He is unable to age or die. He is also immune to all diseases and disorders and is resistant to every poison/toxin.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi is one of the most ingenious and resourceful characters in Naruto. He is the creator of the Chidori, an incredibly powerful Jutsu. After losing his Sharingan, he was no longer able to use the Chidori effectively anymore, so he created an even better version known as the Raikiri. His power spoke for itself throughout the Naruto series.

3) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Madara Uchiha was one of the main antagonists of the Naruto anime and worked in the shadows throughout the entire series. He had incredible control over his chakra and Sharingan, which was shown when he summoned two meteors on top of the Shinobi Alliance.

2) Adult Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha is typically seen as Naruto's greatest rival and partner. Many fans are torn between whether he is equal to or just slightly below Naruto in terms of strength, so he gets the number two spot on this list.

His mastery over Lightning Release Ninjutsu and his Dojutsus make him a versatile fighter. In contrast to Naruto, Sasuke is best suited for stealth and information gathering missions.

1) Adult Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

The titular protagonist of the Naruto series, Naruto Uzumaki is the most powerful ninja in all of anime. His mastery of the Rasengan and incredibly large chakra reserves make him an unstoppable force. As the Seventh Hokage, it makes sense for him to be the strongest so he can protect Konoha from any potential threats.

