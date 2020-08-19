Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag truly marked a turning point for the Assassin's Creed game franchise. By the time of its release, the gaming community had grown somewhat tired of the annual release by Ubisoft.

With the growing sentiment among the fanbase that the Assassin's Creed games did not have much to offer anymore, Black Flag had its work cut out. Upon release, however, the game was met with immediate positive fan reception and critical acclaim.

The pirate adventure of Edward Kenway was an instant classic and is one of the best games in not just the series, but in all of gaming. Here we look at similar games that might pique the fan's interest.

5 of the best games like Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

5) Assassin's Creed: Rogue

To get the obvious out of the way and pick the closest game in the series to Black Flag's release and structure, Assassin's Creed Rogue is our first pick on this list. Perhaps one of the most overlooked and underrated title in the series, Assassin's Creed Rogue is a damn fine game.

The game turns the series on its head and puts players in control of an Assassin-turned Templar. Rogue follows the story of Shay Cormac as he learns the ways of the Templar and hunts members of his former Brotherhood.

Assassin's Creed Rogue sees the return of the excellent naval combat from Black Flag but with some few original twists of its own. The game feels like the spiritual successor to Black Flag and is a brilliant entry in the series.

4) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is the ultimate pirate adventure game for fans of the genre and should provide enough for fans to feel truly immersed in its world. The game might not have reached the level of success that was intended but it is due to no fault of its own.

Sea of Thieves is an excellent multiplayer experience that truly delivers the pirate adventure experience unlike any other. It has been home to some of the most amazing gaming moments including one especially Jack Sparrow-like escape from a Youtuber called KaineCow.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

Out now for PC as well, Horizon Zero Dawn is undoubtedly one of the best games of the last decade. The game evokes the same sense of adventure, exploration and wonder as Black Flag.

Horizon Zero Dawn is packed to the brim with moments of absolute awe such as the first time players come across a mechanical dinosaur simply called Machines. The game is one of the most visually impressive games on the PC currently, thanks to the impeccable Decima Engine.

The game's core gameplay loop and exploration will have players coming back to it for multiple playthroughs.

2) Far Cry 3

If violent adventures in tropical islands is your primary reason for playing games, then Black Flag and Far Cry 3 might just be your best bet. While it is true that you cannot captain a pirate ship in Far Cry 3, you can still murder 5 pirates in one fell swoop and throw a knife at the sixth.

The game is set in the fictional tropical paradise called Rook Islands, that is as beautiful as it is dangerous. Players can spend hours upon hours exploring the beautiful vistas of Rook but they should be on the lookout for a honeybadger in the grass.

Far Cry 3 is an extremely fun game that will draw you in with its beauty and throw challenges every step of the way.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolutely massive adventure in terms of both the scale and ambition of the story. The game thematically shares a lot with Black Flag in the way that both the stories aim to truly deconstruct the outlaw/pirate fantasy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 evokes a sense of adventure and fun, with its huge map just begging for players to explore it. There are secrets all over the map, with the player even stumbling across a Random Event that builds a story into the game.

For example, players can simply be roaming about in the forest and come across a KKK meeting, which they can promptly end by way of their pistol or simply ignore and ride on by.