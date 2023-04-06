No Man’s Sky guide: How to get Sentinel Interceptor Starships

No Man’s Sky has come a long way since its rocky launch in 2016, thanks to the constant updates from Hello Games that fixed problems and added fresh content to keep the game alive. The recent Interceptor update has introduced several new ships, freighters, planets, and more.

If you are booting the game after a gap, then it might be a daunting task to acquire the new Sentinel Interceptor Starships. You can find them on dead planets in the star systems with the keyword Dissonant displayed beside them. But, you will need to peruse the Galaxy Map to find a star system comprising a dead planet to get started.

Acquiring a Sentinel Interceptor Starship in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is a juggernaut of a space exploration game, and the path to unlock any of its aspects can appear a bit convoluted at first glance. The same is the case for the Sentinel Interceptor Starship. Following the new Interceptor update, many are looking forward to flying it. Here are the steps you can follow to acquire this ship in No Man's Sky:

Open the Galaxy Map while in your current spaceship and look for a star system with the keyword Dissonant displayed under it. Once you locate such a star system, feel free to warp towards it and scan (press L3 on the PlayStation controller) for a dead planet. Upon scanning, you will be able to see the planet labels that describe its nature, climate, and available resources. Proceed towards a dead planet and land on it. As soon as you exit your ship, you must look for a shining blue crystal ball called a Gravitino Ball. Use your scanner frequently during exploration as it might take a while for you to come across it. You should remember that picking up the Gravitino Ball will alert the Sentinels. Defeat five such Sentinel waves, and it will lead to the revelation of a new location with a Dissonant Spike.

Look for Dissonant star systems and head to dead planets to find the starship. (Image via Hello Games)

After you accomplish the feat, the camera pans out and a scan wave is emitted throughout the planet you are on to finally reveal the location of the Dissonant Spike. Get back on your ship and fly there because the Sentinel Interceptor Starship will be waiting to get claimed by you.

However, you will need to repair the ship to be able to fly it around in No Man’s Sky. Interceptor Ships have unique cockpits and are worth acquiring if you are intrigued by the Sentinel species, which have mysterious origins.

You may come across the message "Nothing Found" after defeating the five Sentinel waves, in which case you will have to repeat the same steps to find the starship on another dead planet.

The No Man’s Sky Interceptor update added corrupted planets to the game and new resources for you to acquire along the way. Feel free to peruse the Interceptor patch 4.2 official notes.

