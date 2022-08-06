How to repair your ship in Sea of Thieves

The new Captaincy update in Sea of Thieves makes ships more valuable than ever before. Now, there is more loot to keep on board, a valuable Captain's Logbook to check often, and the infamy that comes with being the captain of a named pirate ship. However, this can all come crumbling down when another crew attacks.

That makes keeping the ship in tip-top shape a must. Repairing and restoring a ship is the number one way to stay afloat and ensure the treasure remains in the right hands.

Make repairs to a ship in Sea of Thieves to keep it afloat

Wooden planks can be used to repair any ship damage (Image via Rare)

Ship-to-ship combat in the sea is one of the main interactions players will have with others in Sea of Thieves. No matter who comes out as the victor, the ships are going to be in dire need of repair post-fight.

Wooden planks can be stored on the ship by purchasing them at any Outpost or collecting ones randomly found on an island. The stockpile of planks can then be used to repair the ship while sailing or during a fierce battle.

The player should send a crew member below deck to gather some planks and look for any holes where water may be seeping in. They ought to approach the hole with a plank equipped and interact with it to begin patching up the ship. This will simply keep the ship afloat, however. It will also ensure that the ship isn't in the worst condition, but only restoring it will remove the rugged patchwork appearance after repairs are made.

How to restore a ship in Sea of Thieves

The Shipwright is a quick method of restoration in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Restoring a ship takes it back to its original glory rather than leaving it looking like a muddled pile of wooden boards and nails. It is the last step in ensuring its condition is perfect for sailing.

Players will be able to restore their ship from the game's main menu if they have logged out of a session. If they want to do it while still sailing, the method is a little different. Here's how to do it from the main menu:

On the main menu, select Adventure and navigate to My Ships.

Select the ship that needs to be restored.

Below the Sail option will be the Restore option.

Players can see the state their ship is in and decide whether they want to restore it.

If the ship is in pristine condition, the option to restore it will not be available.

If the ship is anything less than pristine, a specific amount of gold, depending on how battered the ship is, will be shown on-screen.

Players that have the displayed amount of gold can confirm the restoration and get the ship back to its pristine condition.

The process is similar while in a live Sea of Thieves session. Players just have to head to a certain location to access the restoration function instead of being able to with ease from the main menu:

Dock a Captained ship near any Outpost

Go to the Shipwright and speak with them

Select the bottom option Restore My Ship

The option will be greyed out if the ship's condition is already pristine

Otherwise, the screen that will show the ship's condition, and how much gold is needed to restore it will appear

Confirm the restoration, pay the gold, and the ship will be in immaculate shape once again

This method comes with a cooldown period, and the same ship cannot be restored again in Sea of Thieves until that period has ended.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far