How to acquire the Captain's Logbook in Sea of Thieves

The Captain's Logbook is a new item that players can find on their own customized ship in Sea of Thieves.

This treasured book will take note of the many adventures a captain and their crew goes on in the popular pirate-themed game. Players will be able to see all sorts of statistics regarding their pirating.

However, it can't be viewed unless the player owns the ship. Captained ships will have the Captain's Logbook on the Voyage Table or they can be obtained from sunken ships.

How to get the Captain's Logbook in Sea of Thieves

This is the Captain's Logbook in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Any purchased ship in Sea of Thieves will have a Captain's Logbook. That means players will have to buy a ship at the beginning of a pirating session and the Captain's Table or Voyage Table will be its home.

Here is how to buy a ship in order to unlock the Captain's Logbook:

Select "My Ships" from the main Adventure menu

Navigate to the Purchase a Captained Ship screen

Players can buy a Sloop for 250,000 Gold, a Brgiantine for 375,000 Gold, or a Galleon for 500,000 Gold

Players will then have to name the ship and confirm the purchase

The ship is now Captained by the purchaser and the Captain's Logbook becomes available to read

Head to the Voyage Table in the Captain's Quarters to find the Captain's Logbook on top of it. While reading it, players can view various statistics and Milestones completed. The latter can also be pinned to the top of the Logbook.

What to do with the Captain's Logbook

Looted Logbooks can be sold at the Reaper's Hideout (Image via Rare)

It may just seem like a way to track the adventures of captains and crew in Sea of Thieves, but the Captain's Logbook is a valuable item for other players. It can be looted off of any sunken ship.

If a ship is attacked and sinks, the Captain's Logbook becomes part of the treasure that can be taken from the ocean depths. The Logbook can then be taken to the Reaper's Hideout for a decent amount of Gold depending on its tier.

The different tiers are based upon how old the Captain's Logbook is. The longer a player kept their Logbook afloat, the more valuable it is. Here are the tiers and how much it can be sold for:

Noteworthy : Up to six days old for 300 Gold

: Up to six days old for 300 Gold Accomplished : From seven to 14 days old for 2,500 Gold

: From seven to 14 days old for 2,500 Gold Remarkable : From 15 to 19 days old for 10,000 Gold

: From 15 to 19 days old for 10,000 Gold Extraordinary: 20 days old or more for 25,000 Gold

The days needed to reach a new tier refer to days in Sea of Thieves, not actual days in the real world. This makes it a bit easier to extend the Logbook's life, but also makes it easier to become a target.

If a player is sailing on a customized ship and that too for several in-game days, there's a large chance that they will be hunted down by another crew so they can add to their Gold reserves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far