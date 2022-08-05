Sea of Thieves Season 7 guide: What are Sovereigns and how to turn in loot to them

The much-anticipated Sea of Thieves Season 7 expansion is now live, and players will finally get to name their ships for the very first time, almost after four years after the title’s release.

However, ship Captaincy, new cosmetic loot, and achievements are not the only things that players need to look out for in Season 7. With the new update, the developer, Rare, has also added Sovereigns to the world, who act as a sort of quality-of-life feature for the adventurer.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves



Buy and Name Ships

🖼 New Personalisation Options

🥇 Milestone Progression System

Ship Loadout Saving

Sovereign and Shipwright Perks

100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards

🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh

☠ And More: Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression SystemShip Loadout SavingSovereign and Shipwright Perks100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!⚓️ Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression System📔 Ship Loadout Saving💅 Sovereign and Shipwright Perks💯 100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven https://t.co/xlJZeDywlq

Sovereigns are a Trading Company in Sea of Thieves where players can cash in their loot without having to carry the entire haul all the way back to the appropriate merchants on an Outpost.

Sovereigns significantly reduce the amount of time that players usually take to cash in on their loot, and they give the same amount of Gold or Doubloons in exchange. Hence, olayers are advised to turn in all their loot every time they encounter one.

Where to find Sovereigns in Sea of Thieves Season 7

Each of the seven Outposts in Sea of Thieves has its own Sovereigns, which are separate docks a bit distant from where the player’s ship spawns. While these docks did not have much going for them before, the Season 7 expansion made them functional by decorating them and providing them with a Sovereign tent.

The locations of the Sovereign tents are as follows:

New Golden Sands Outpost: on the southwest island

Sanctuary Outpost: south

Dagger Tooth Outpost: northwest

Galleon’s Grave Outpost: to the north, opposite the dock and facing Traitor’s Fate Fortress

Morrow’s Peak Outpost: east

Ancient Spire Outpost: north of the Tavern, across from the regular dock

Plunder Outpost: northeast

Perks of turning in loot to Sovereigns in Sea of Thieves Season 7

One of the biggest perks of the Sovereigns in Sea of Thieves Season 7 is that players will be able to turn in their loot much faster than they previously could. Even when they will not be able to sell treasures for Reaper’s Bones or Hunter’s Call, turning in the lot is significantly faster than searching the Outpost for the appropriate vendor.

Additionally, although the Sovereigns do not have an Emissary Flag, turning in loot to them will progress both Pirate and Ship Milestones. The Gold Hoarder's reputation will also go up if said loot is cashed in.

However, it’s important to note here that only the captain of a particular ship will be able to turn in the loot to the Sovereigns.

How to exhange loot at Sovereign Outposts in Sea of Thieves Season 7

The Sovereign tents have certain features such as elevators and harpoons that will allow players to speed up the loot selling process even further.

To speed up the selling process, players will need to:

Walk over to the mast of the Sovereigns’ tent, and then make their way up the ladder. There, they will notice harpoons as well as an elevator, behind which will be a lever. It is used to lower the elevator; however, players are advised to pull on it a bit later.

If the Captained ship is parked at the Sovereigns' dock, Sea of Thieves players will be able to harpoon the treasure off their ship, and very conveniently place it on the elevator. Once the treasure reaches it, they can then pull the lever to lower the elevator and make their way to the bottom of the tent.

They will now be able to turn in all of the treasure in one go without having to go back and forth carrying new loot.

It’s important to note here that Sovereigns do not have a location at The Reaper’s Hideout. Although players will be able to turn in their loot at the Hideout, it won't be like an Outpost.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far