How and where to start A Pirate's Life in Sea of Thieves Season 3

Season 3 is officially live in Sea of Thieves, which means players can begin to sail with Captain Jack Sparrow in A Pirate's Life Tall Tales.

The huge crossover event, dubbed the biggest Sea of Thieves update at E3, is free for everyone to play. Pirates of the Caribbean is the main theme of the update.

Players making their way into Season 3 can expect to start a new storyline with Captain Jack Sparrow. The storyline will take place over five separate tall tales.

Tall tales were introduced to Sea of Thieves in the past. They are used for brand new story quests in events that make their way into the game.

Traveling with Jack Sparrow during the five tall tales will mean plenty of danger for all of the pirates involved. New Ocean Dwellers, Sirens, and Pirate Phantoms will remain as enemies even after the event is over. Davy Jones himself will appear by the end of the storyline as yet another obstacle for the player.

How to begin the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life event

Many players are itching to start the Pirates of the Caribbean content in Season 3 of Sea of Thieves. There will be two separate events for the massive Disney crossover, the first being A Pirate's Life.

Any player pirates who want to start the A Pirate's Life adventure need to make their way over to the location labeled as Castaway's Camp. It's not a singular location but rather a new spot that was added to Sea of Thieves. It can be found in any Outpost within the game. If players head towards the docks at the Outpost they choose, they'll find an NPC named The Castaway.

Players can talk to The Castaway for some backstory and lore before taking on the quest, but he's not the quest starter himself. Behind him is a beached ship that has five books displayed on the wall. Each one is technically a tall tale quest starter. The first one is A Pirate's Life. This is followed by The Sunken Pearl, Captains of the Damned, Dark Brethren, and Lords of the Sea.

The books are done in order, so as long as A Pirate's Life pops up, players are in the right direction to begin the event.

