When does the Pirate's Life crossover event begin in Sea of Thieves?

E3 brought some fantastic news to Sea of Thieves in the form of a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, and the event is called A Pirate's Life.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, which is understandable considering how prominent the IP is. Pirates of the Caribbean is an instantly recognizable Disney franchise that players could, only in their dreams, think of arriving in Sea of Thieves. There will now be a full-fledged event with two separate parts for players to enjoy.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will arrive in the game once the Season 3 update drops for all players. Luckily, the wait is essentially over, and players can access Season 3 starting on June 22nd.

Season 2 was set to end at 5 AM EST, but that might not be the case when Season 3 and A Pirate's Life begins.

Server maintenance will begin at that time, and players will need to wait for the time being. It was unspecified how long it would take, so it could be 30 minutes or 3 hours. Only time will tell when Season 3 begins, but once the server maintenance concludes, players will be able to jump into Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life details in Season 3

A Pirate's Life in Season 3 of Sea of Thieves has already been called the most ambitious update yet by the developers at Rare. The news Rare had was put on display this month at an E3 showcase.

The update is a major crossover event between Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean. Players will be joining Captain Jack Sparrow as he sails the open ocean.

There will be five tall tales for players to take on and should be similar to the tall tales that have been in the game through past updates.

Plenty of danger will be in the tall tales, such as Sirens with new trident weapons, Ocean Crawlers, and Phantom Pirates. Davy Jones himself will be at the end of it all as players sail with Jack Sparrow.

Though it sounds like some formidable enemies, players of all progression levels will be able to participate in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life.

After Part 1 of A Pirate's Life, there will be a second-half for players to look forward to in Sea of Thieves. However, the official date has not yet been revealed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer