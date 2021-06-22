What does the CharcoalBeard error mean in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves has its fair share of errors, just like any other online game, and the CharcoalBeard is one of them. Staying true to the theme of the game, errors within Sea of Thieves are labeled with different colored beards to resemble legends like Black Beard.

In this case, the error players may be running into is a CharcoalBeard error. Every label will have a different cause, and some of them will have fixes to pursue with some luck. The CharcoalBeard error may not be part of that club, though.

Essentially, the CharcoalBeard error means something went wrong with matchmaking in Sea of Thieves for a given player. The message that pops up will inform the player that matchmaking has failed and they will be unable to join a game. This can obviously cause problems when trying to join friends or when simply joining a solo lobby.

Unfortunately, there is no outright fix for the CharcoalBeard error in Sea of Thieves. If a player receives the error message, the problem is likely from the developer's side of the servers. That means that players simply need to wait or keep trying to join a game and hope for the best.

Other frequent beard code errors aside from CharcoalBeard in Sea of Thieves

There is a long list of beard errors listed on the Sea of Thieves support site, and most of them are in seemingly random order. However, a few frequent errors are listed at the top with instructions that may help players resolve the issue.

KiwiBeard

This can be caused by any of the following:

The Servers Are Closed: We are not running a play session when you tried to log in, so you cannot play Sea of Thieves right now.

You have more than one Gamertag signed in to your console. Please sign all other accounts out of the console and only launch the game with the one account that has been invited to play.

CinnamonBeard & BronzeBeard

We were unable to connect you to the game. Please do the following:

Press the Guide button on your controller

Highlight Sea of Thieves

Press the Menu Button (to the right of the Guide Button on your controller)

Highlight "Quit" and press A

Relaunch Sea of Thieves from your Pins, Recent or My Games & Apps areas of your console

Navigate the menu and join a game as usual

For any other additional error codes not found here, and there are plenty, players should head here for support.

Edited by Ravi Iyer