Hitbotc is a Twitch streamer with around 45.4K followers and can often be found streaming games such as Escape from Tarkov, Halo and Sea of Thieves.

Recently, in an amusing yet unfortunate incident, Sea of Thieves ended up landing him in a bit of soup with his mother in law!

Sea of Thieves is a popular action-adventure game, which is set against the high seas, and is replete with treasure hunts and urban legends.

The game has received positive reviews from critics and fans ever since its inception, and has millions of players across the globe.

🍻 Today we raise our tankards to the 15 million pirates who have set sail for adventure and glory upon the Sea of Thieves - thank you! May your Voyages always be memorable, treasure hauls plentiful and bananas satisfyingly cronchy. 🍌



Read more: https://t.co/2pHeInPvvC pic.twitter.com/AY7EiY9sNx — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 20, 2020

However, despite all its popularity, there are some who share contrasting views about the game, as witnessed with Hitbotc and his mother-in-law. She seems to believe that the game is 'evil and demonic'.

So much so that she ended up kicking Hitbotc and his wife out of her home.

Sea of Thieves gets Twitch streamer kicked out of home

Recently during a Just Chatting Twitch stream, Hitbotc explained that that he and his wife had recently moved to Oklahoma, and that during the process, his mother-in-law was kind enough to let them live with her.

While all seemed to be going well initially, Hitbotc was in for an unexpected surprise when she decided to speak with them about a rather 'sinister' issue.

"Everything was going great, we were saving for our house and we were going to build our home and then the mother-in-law sat down with us yesterday and shared that she believes that Sea of Thieves is an evil and demonic game and she doesn't want it played in her home anymore ..."

The hilarious reason stated by his mother-in-law left the Reddit community in splits who reacted with the following responses:

This recent incident, which took place with Twitch streamer Hitbotc, seems to have been a classic example of how Boomers tend to misinterpret video games, and decide to add their own spin to it.