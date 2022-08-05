Sea of Thieves Season 7: All Achievements and Quest descriptions added with the new expansion

The Season 7 expansion of Sea of Thieves is finally here and players will finally get to enjoy some of the amazing features that the new update has brought with it.

This season has heralded the arrival of the ship Captaincy, which is one of the most-anticipated features that the community has been looking forward to. Seafarers will now be able to name their ships, try out a plethora of decorations on their vessel, and even review their past accomplishments from the Captain’s Voyages which is aboard the “Captained ship”.

Like the previous seasons, season 7 will offer 100 levels worth of rewards for free to all players who get their hands on the expansion. The rewards, mainly featuring cosmetics and other collectibles, will be unlocked once players gain more Renown as they continue playing the game.

However, the more premium loot will only be made available when players pick up the latest optional Plunder Pass. Along with the new collectibles, there will also be several achievements that players will be able to unlock to get their hands on some Gamerscore.

All Achievements in Sea of Thieves season 7 and how to unlock them

In total, there will be 13 Achievements that players will be able to unlock in Sea of Thieves season 7, which will provide a cumulative reward of 300 Gamerscore.

The Achievements and their corresponding objectives and Gamerscore are as follows:

1) O Captain!

Set sail on a Captained ship as one of the crew. Gamerscore: 10

2) The Quartermaster

Stock your ship with each type of supply from the Shipwright. Gamerscore: 10

3) A Crewed Wisdom

Read another crew's Captain's Logbook. Gamerscore: 15

4) The Art Collector

Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship at once. Gamerscore: 15

5) Ready for Next Time

Save a fully decorated Captained ship in the Ship Customisation Chest and Ship Flag Box. Gamerscore: 15

6) Chasing the Horizon

Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or one of the crew. Gamerscore: 20

7) A Veteran Voyager

Complete 30 Captain's Voyages aboard a Captained ship. Gamerscore: 20

8) A Touch of Class

Hand in 200 treasure items to the Sovereigns. Gamerscore: 20

9) That's 'Captain', Mate…

Set sail as a Captain of Adventure for the first time. Gamerscore: 25

10) Spared No Expense

Purchase a Cherished Trinket. Gamerscore: 30

11) A Professional Pirate

Unlock a Legendary Title by progressing your Pirate Milestones. Gamerscore: 35

12) A Seasoned Ship

Unlock a Legendary Ship Title by progressing your Ship Milestones. Gamerscore: 35

13) A Fleeting Fancy

Own 15 ships. Gamerscore: 50

Season 7 of Sea of Thieves has been one of the most-anticipated updates in the pirating RPG for quite some time now. With it finally live, players are looking forward to some of the amazing content that the title has in store for them.

