How to earn Milestones in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves has introduced a new form of progression for users to achieve, known as Milestones.

Milestones aren't exactly Achievements like fans would find on their Xbox Live account, but they are permanent trackers within the game itself that show off numbers for just about any activity.

These new Milestones are tracked for gamers as individuals along with any ship that they captain during their pirating career. Milestone progress can be viewed anytime to see where they stand.

How to progress Milestones in Sea of Thieves

Players can see their Milestone progress in the Ship's Log, found in the game's main menu. They are separated by Pirate Milestones and Ship Milestones.

Pirate Milestones progress during activities users perform while in a crew with a captain. Ship Milestones progress based on what activities they perform with a crew while on their ship.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more. Prepare to #BeMoreCaptain in Sea of Thieves Season Seven, setting sail on August 4th! Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more. Prepare to #BeMoreCaptain in Sea of Thieves Season Seven, setting sail on August 4th! https://t.co/IMMTEYxMkK

Individual gamers and every ship owned or captained in Sea of Thieves have their own progress to track in the Ship's Log. Every new ship will have its own Milestones to achieve.

Milestones can be anything from collecting gold and finding treasures to defeating enemies or sailing a certain distance. Players must look at their Milestone list to see how much they've progressed with a particular activity.

As they progress through a Milestone, its Class will rise. This gives users access to Trinkets in the Shipwright's Shop at any Outpost and can be tracked by pinning the Milestone in the Ship's Log and viewing the Milestone Alignment.

Milestone Alignments

Milestone Alignments are based on a pirate's play style. This is new in Sea of Thieves Season 7, with seven normal Alignments and an additional Alignment made available for Pirate Milestones.

Milestone Alignments can be forced by adhering to a specific play style. They can also be completely organic if gamers decide to play their way and wait to see what Milestone Alignments level up.

DG_Belper @DG_Belper

Here's an obligatory selfie with the ship name. Loving what I've experienced of Season 7 of @SeaOfThieves so far. Gained some milestones and ate a LOT of bananas to get the provisions milestone.Here's an obligatory selfie with the ship name. Loving what I've experienced of Season 7 of @SeaOfThieves so far. Gained some milestones and ate a LOT of bananas to get the provisions milestone.Here's an obligatory selfie with the ship name. https://t.co/C5XMSJG0vD

Here are the Milestone Alignments in Sea of Thieves:

The Gold Seeker : It is centered around selling loot and treasure. These Milestones track the companies players sell to, total treasure sold, and gold earned from those sales.

: It is centered around selling loot and treasure. These Milestones track the companies players sell to, total treasure sold, and gold earned from those sales. The Voyager : With a focus on travel, this Milestone Alignment keeps track of the number of miles one has sailed, the number of days at sea, quests completed, and how many islands a pirate has visited.

: With a focus on travel, this Milestone Alignment keeps track of the number of miles one has sailed, the number of days at sea, quests completed, and how many islands a pirate has visited. The Emissary : This Alignment has Milestones based around playing as an Emissary and earning gold for the five main companies in the game.

: This Alignment has Milestones based around playing as an Emissary and earning gold for the five main companies in the game. The Hunter : The Hunter is a Milestone Alignment all about fishing and cooking.

: The Hunter is a Milestone Alignment all about fishing and cooking. The Feared : Users who enjoy PvE combat will match up with this Milestone Alignment. It tracks the number of forts conquered, enemy mobs defeated, and cannonballs shot.

: Users who enjoy PvE combat will match up with this Milestone Alignment. It tracks the number of forts conquered, enemy mobs defeated, and cannonballs shot. The Rogue : The Rogue focuses on simply living life at sea as a carefree pirate. It tracks when gamers drink gog, take a nap, sit down for long periods, or take part in singing a shanty.

: The Rogue focuses on simply living life at sea as a carefree pirate. It tracks when gamers drink gog, take a nap, sit down for long periods, or take part in singing a shanty. The Ill-Fated : Players who often find themselves in dire situations will see this Milestone Alignment. It pulls the numbers on the amount of times they have died, sailed through a storm, had their ship sank, lost treasure, or even caught on fire.

: Players who often find themselves in dire situations will see this Milestone Alignment. It pulls the numbers on the amount of times they have died, sailed through a storm, had their ship sank, lost treasure, or even caught on fire. The Captain: The final Milestone Alignment is for individual pirates and captains. It is a simple tracker that looks at how many ships are owned and captained, along with the onboard crew and the finishing touches made on them.

Sea of Thieves Milestones can be sorted by these Alignments so users can see what their play style is. It also gives them an idea of how close they are to raising a Class and adding to the available Trinkets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far