5 co-op titles like Sea of Thieves on Xbox Game Pass to dive into with friends

Sea of Thieves was a breakaway hit in 2018 that took the gaming community by surprise. Contrary to the first-person-shooters that were flooding the market, Sea of Thieves promised adventure filled with deadly creatures, camraderie and picturesque graphics. With regular updates and newer content to dive into, Sea of Thieves has continued to catch the attention of newer players

Special praise has been given to Sea of Thieves’ co-op option where up to four players can band together and make their own rowdy gang of pirates to scour the seas.

With Sea of Thieves being available on Xbox Game Pass, the title is now up for grabs for the countless who signed up for the Pass. Here are five other co-op titles like Sea of Thieves that one can play with the same Xbox Game Pass

5 great co-op titles like Sea of Thieves that Xbox Game Pass users can enjoy

5) Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is an online multiplayer first-person shooter game. It is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, developed by the same creators. The gameplay involves 4 players in co-op mode and 8 players in PvP.

In the post-apocalyptic gameworld, an outbreak of a parasite has turned most of humanity into undead mutants. A group of survivors called the "Cleaners" fight against all odds to defend Fort Hope. Back 4 Blood follows this group of survivors.

Players can jump right into this quest to save Fort Hope and find any excuse to shoot hordes of zombies with their friends. The game's introduction of the card system constantly refreshes the otherwise repetitive gameplay. There are several playable "Cleaner" characters with their own perks and secondary weapons.

The roadmap recently unveiled by the developers shows a number of expansions and an offline mode coming to the game from December onwards.

4) It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a thrilling adventure by Hazelight Studios that can be played online or in a local split-screen co-op between two players. It follows a married bickering couple who are planning on getting a divorce. They find themselves trapped inside the hand-made dolls representing themselves, that their daughter has made.

It Takes Two depicts the beautiful journey of a couple rediscovering what makes a relationship tick and how to rekindle their lost spark. Guided by a talking relationship therapy book, the couple manage to realize their love for each other as the game progresses.

The narrative requires the couple to work together making the two players play cohesively while solving puzzles and participating in minigames. Similar to Sea of Thieves, the game has gorgeous graphics to immerse themselves in and players will have a gala time co-oping in this platformer/puzzle game hybrid.

3) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game set in a sci-fi world. Activities are divided between player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) game types much like Sea of Thieves.

Like its predecessor, the game incorporates role-playing and massively multiplayer online game elements. Players can rank up their Guardians with experience points that they gather. Quests are provided to the players by NPCs which reward them in items and XP.

Destiny 2 also has an overarching plot for players to engage in. The game has a deep and layered mythology situated in a massive universe. The City is the base for the Guardians and the last remaining stronghold for humanity. The main antagonist of the series is 'the Darkness', a powerful cosmic force.

There are various kinds of weapons and armor for players to play around with. The game also receives regular story updates that help keep players engaged.

2) No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is a space survival game developed by Hello Games. The procedurally generated nature of the game gives rise to over eighteen quintillion planets, and lets it achieve a theoretically infinite map.

Each planet has its unique forms of flora and fauna that sometimes exhibit hostile ecosystems like extreme weather much like Sea of Thieves. Planets also have deposits of various resources that can be mined for construction and upgrades.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky FRONTIERS



🤯Planetary Settlements

👀Become Town Overseer

🏗250+ new Base Parts

👨‍👦‍👦Town NPC Sim

📺Proc Interiors

🎮15x Saves

🥂Disputes

🐛Monstrous Pets

🌈Visual Effects

🤖Twitch Campaign

🗺Season 3

🌌Space Nebulae

😎Base Building Overhaul

🧞Settlement Sim

🔫Grow + Defend Towns FRONTIERS🤯Planetary Settlements👀Become Town Overseer🏗250+ new Base Parts👨‍👦‍👦Town NPC Sim📺Proc Interiors🎮15x Saves🥂Disputes🐛Monstrous Pets🌈Visual Effects🤖Twitch Campaign🗺Season 3🌌Space Nebulae😎Base Building Overhaul🧞Settlement Sim🔫Grow + Defend Towns https://t.co/RhAqnqCEvZ

There is an overarching story narrative with various missions and side-missions that one can follow.

Just like in Sea of Thieves, players can band together and go on co-op missions, this time trading the ocean for deep space in No Man's Sky. The game receives newer content at regular intervals for players to enjoy. Modes like Expedition have added seasonal challenges for players to chase and complete.

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most widely popular co-operative experiences of all time. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time and has nearly 140 million monthly active users as of 2021.

It is a procedurally generated sandbox game where players explore different terrains and biomes, mine materials, craft tools, and build structures. There are computer-controlled mobs to fight against with other players.

The unique block-style world of Minecraft fosters creativity and allows players to express their imaginations through crafting and building. Minecraft is a much more intricate survival experience for those looking to up their game from Sea of Thieves.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi