Where to find the Black Pearl Key in Sea of Thieves: The Sunken Pearl

The most recent Sea of Thieves event brings Jack Sparrow and more Pirates of the Caribbean lore to the pirate life adventure game.

With Jack Sparrow, of course, comes the iconic and often cursed Black Pearl. This is something players will come to find rather quickly as they embark on the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale.

After the first Pirates of the Caribbean Tall Tale, the Sunken Pearl sends players on an adventure to locate the infamous ship within the treacherous depths of the sea.

Where to find the Black Pearl Key in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves players taking on the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale will be told the ship's story and how it came to be so well-known in the pirate's life. They will then be tasked with finding it.

This is the true first step in this Tall Tale. The Black Pearl must be found at the bottom of the ocean. Players are given a Sunken Pearl Quest Book with a map that will lead them to it.

Once the Black Pearl has been found, it is mostly open to exploring. Mostly open means there are some locked doors and debris in a way that stops players from moving freely throughout it.

Near the bow of the ship, players can head below deck on the Black Pearl. There will be plenty of air bubbles to keep players from running out as they approach a pile of boxes and barrels.

A prompt should appear for "Move Debris." To the right in the next pathway, players can "Move Debris" once again. This will take Sea of Thieves players to a bright creature resting on the floor of the Black Pearl.

The creature is holding onto the Black Pearl Key. Players need to approach it and hit the prompt that allows them to "Pick Up Key." That key unlocks the next step in the Sea of Thieves: Sunken Pearl Tall Tale.

