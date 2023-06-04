All potion upgrades in Diablo 4 and how to unlock them

Diablo 4 is home to some of the best action RPG combat and mechanics. Set for a June 6, 2023 release, the game will bring forth some of the vilest enemies in the demon-infested lands of Sanctuary. Hence, you will need your HP topped up with health potions to tackle them. Incidentally, just like any other game of this genre, you will also have to upgrade them.

The Alchemist will be your go-to choice for potion upgrades and Elixir crafting in Diablo 4. However, there are limited upgrades with certain prerequisites. Thus, this article will cover all details on how to manage your upgrades.

Exploring all potion upgrades in Diablo 4

To upgrade potions in this action RPG, you must first unlock The Alchemist by visiting the shop in Kyovashad. After visiting Veroka, The Alchemist, you will be able to upgrade potions depending on your character level. Although there are several other Alchemist shops in the game, the one in Kyovashad will be the first one you encounter in Diablo 4.

Once you reach Level 10, you can upgrade your potion to the next level. Moreover, the progression and upgradability of your potions will depend on your character level. For example, you can upgrade your Weak Healing Potion to a Tiny Healing Potion once you reach Level 10.

However, when you reach Level 20, you can upgrade it to a Minor Healing Potion. This is the trend that the game follows in this aspect.

The various upgrade options depending on character level are:

Level 1- Weak Healing Potion

Weak Healing Potion Level 10- Tiny Healing Potion

Tiny Healing Potion Level 20- Minor Healing Potion

Minor Healing Potion Level 30- Light Healing Potion

Light Healing Potion Level 45- Moderate Healing Potion

Moderate Healing Potion Level 60- Strong Healing Potion

Strong Healing Potion Level 70- Greater Healing Potion

Greater Healing Potion Level 80- Major Healing Potion

Major Healing Potion Level 90- Superior Healing Potion

How can you unlock the various potion upgrades in Diablo 4?

Diablo @Diablo



Early Access has officially begun.



Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us. #DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us.#DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. https://t.co/7jIZRq0V1w

Although a vital prerequisite for upgrading potions is the suitable character level, you must also fulfill certain conditions for upgradability. As your level progresses, you will find more requirements being imposed on you for upgrading your health potions in Diablo 4.

These requirements are the right ingredients in the correct amount, along with some gold that scales with the potion level in Diablo 4. The upgrade requirements for each potion are:

Weak Healing Potion: Base healing potion given to you at the beginning Tiny Healing Potion: Level 10, 8 Gallowvine, and 250 gold Minor Healing Potion: Level 20, 15 Gallowvine and 5 Biteberry, and 400 gold Light Healing Potion: Level 30, 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberries, 5 Crushed Beast Bones. and 470 gold Moderate Healing Potion: Level 45, 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, 5 Demon’s Hearts, and 900 gold Strong Healing Potion: Level 60, 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, 5 Paletongues, and 1700 gold Greater Healing Potion: Level 70, give 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, 5 Grave Dust, 5 Angelbreath, and 2500 gold Major Healing Potion: Level 80, 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Biteberries, 27 Reddamines, 27 Howl Moss, 10 Angelbreaths, 5 Fiend Rosses, and 5000 gold Superior Healing Potion: Level 90, 36 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 36 Howler Moss, 20 Angelbreaths, 20 Grave Dust, 10 Forgotten Souls, 10 Fiend Roses, and 12500 gold

Once you have gathered all the ingredients and gold for your specific upgrade at your character level, visit The Alchemist to upgrade your healing potions and increase their potency in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes