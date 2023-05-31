Diablo 4 Alchemist guide - Potion upgrades, Elixir crafting, and more

The Alchemist Shop should be one of the first NPC shops you encounter after arriving in Kyovashad in Diablo 4. However, it is not exclusive to just the said location as you can find these all around the Sanctuary. While you are on your quest to slay hideous demons and defeat Lilith, remember that in every action-RPG game, you must be prepared at all times with all the upgrades possible.

Hence, the Alchemist Shop will help you with just that as it can upgrade potions and craft Elixirs to assist you during grueling battles in Diablo 4. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about The Alchemist and its uses in the game.

How to upgrade Healing potions in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, The Alchemist is one of the most significant NPCs that will assist you in this demon-infested world. You can increase the potency of your healing potions as it will be highly essential as you progress through the game.

Once you reach Level 10, you can visit The Alchemist in Kyovashad, or any other region, to upgrade your potion to the next level. However, remember that you will have to find the correct ingredients in order to upgrade healing variants. You can find the required herbs scattered all around the Sanctuary, and by opening Herb Caches. Moreover, you can keep leveling your healing potions up depending on your own level.

Below are the available healing potion upgrades at your character level in Diablo 4:

Level 1- Weak Healing Potion

Weak Healing Potion Level 10- Tiny Healing Potion

Tiny Healing Potion Level 20- Minor Healing Potion

Minor Healing Potion Level 30- Light Healing Potion

Light Healing Potion Level 45- Moderate Healing Potion

Moderate Healing Potion Level 60- Strong Healing Potion

Strong Healing Potion Level 70- Greater Healing Potion

Greater Healing Potion Level 80- Major Healing Potion

Major Healing Potion Level 90- Superior Healing Potion

How to craft Elixirs in Diablo 4

Upgrading potions itself is a pretty big deal in most action RPGs. However, The Alchemist in Diablo 4 does not stop there, as you can craft pretty interesting Elixirs in their shop for additional boosts during combat.

However, you will have to gain access to this system by progressing through the game; it will not be available the moment you start. As you continue your playthrough, you will have access to various new ingredients to craft Elixirs.

The Diablo 4 beta in March had nine Elixirs in it:

Weak Crushing Elixir

Weak Assault Elixir

Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance

Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

Weak Third Eye Elixir

Weak Iron Barb Elixir

Diablo @Diablo In #DiabloIV Season Blessings provide boosts to gameplay from simply playing the game such as XP earned, gold earned, duration of elixirs, and more. In #DiabloIV Season Blessings provide boosts to gameplay from simply playing the game such as XP earned, gold earned, duration of elixirs, and more. https://t.co/WAnBL0W86z

All of these are "weak" as more content to the "superior" level should follow soon in the full release on June 6. Keep in mind that most Elixirs will need two ingredients to be made. However, some of them will need more, depending on their complexity. Moreover crafting these concoctions will charge you some in-game fee. Although you can see the number of a particular elixir you can make on the menu, it is advised that you do not go overboard with your spending.

The effect of Elixirs last for 30 minutes, and can be used for some useful passive effects. These are essentially helpful during or before combat, boss fights, or group battles.

Some elixirs can even help you get additional XP in Diablo 4. For example, the Weak Iron Barb Elixir offers a 5% boost to your XP. Hence, the better versions of this concoction will surely grant you a boost of a much higher percentage. You can also extract the ingredients from any pre-made Elixir by scrolling to the far-right tab in The Alchemist's menu in Diablo 4.

This was everything you had to know about how to utilized The Alchemist to its fullest potential in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes